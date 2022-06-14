ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

CHP Seeks Hit and Run Driver From Yesterday

By Kym Kemp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on...

