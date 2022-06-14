ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football program gets perfect score in NCAA Academic Progress Rate

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Ohio State’s football team was among 15 Buckeye sports programs that achieved a perfect score in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.

The NCAA released the latest scores on Tuesday, which covered the 2020-21 academic year.

The APR measures academic eligibility, retention and graduation rates by tracking every student-athlete’s progress. It does not take into account grade point average, for which OSU will reward its players starting this fall.

A perfect score is 1,000. The football team achieved that, as did the following sports: baseball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s fencing, men’s golf, men’s gymnastics, men’s soccer, wrestling, women’s golf, women’s swimming, women’s track, women’s volleyball, and rifle.

Marcus Freeman: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman takes jab at Ohio State's academics

Ohio State football: Ryan Day estimates $13 million needed in NIL money to maintain Ohio State football roster

Big Ten football: 2022 Big Ten football media days to return to Indianapolis in July

The combined APR scores for all Buckeyes sports teams was 992, which is the second-best in school history. OSU had a 995 combined score in 2019-20.

“The current data shows not only that academics continued to be a priority under pandemic conditions for students, coaches and support staff, but also that a focus on academic success has been a core value over time at Ohio State,” said Dr. John Davidson, OSU’s faculty athletics representative in a statement released by the school.

NIL at Ohio State: Ohio State launches corporate ambassador program for NIL opportunities

The football team’s multi-year score, which measures results from 2017-21, is 991. That ranks third in the Big Ten behind Northwestern (995) and Wisconsin (992) and tied for ninth nationally. Clemson and Mississippi had the highest score (999), followed by Alabama (997).

OSU’s men’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, softball, women’s swimming, and wrestling all had perfect four-year scores.

Bill Rabinowitz covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at brabinowitz@dispatch.com or on Twitter @brdispatch .

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football program gets perfect score in NCAA Academic Progress Rate

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Academic News

A lot has been made of the academic differences between Notre Dame and Ohio State over the past couple of days. But some interesting academic news out of Columbus may put things into perspective. The Ohio State football program just posted its multi-year Academic Progress Rate and scored a 991....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner reflects on setting NCAA 200m record

Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner reflects on setting NCAA 200m record in the outdoor championships. Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner reflects on setting …. AEP won’t reimburse frustrated customers for spoiled …. Founders Day of Caring. NEW VIDEO: Neighbors shaken after deadly shooting …. Juneteenth on the Ave. Ohio’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Freshman Phenom Stands Out At Ohio State Camp

Donovan Johnson just wrapped up his freshman year of high school, but already has offers from more than a dozen college football programs including Ohio State. Wednesday he worked out for the Buckeye coaching staff, and it wasn’t hard to see why he’s one of the most sought-after 2025 prospects in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
spectrumnews1.com

Family and chocolate stay a sweet combination at Columbus candy factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family and chocolate is a sweet combination for an Ohio-based candy company. Anthony-Thomas candy company was incorporated in Columbus in 1952. Its founders came to Ohio in 1907, and some recipes date back more than a century. Anthony-Thomas Candy Company is the largest family-owned candy manufacturer...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Ohio State#Osu#Notre Dame#Buckeyes
Columbus CEO

Editor's Note: Katy Smith’s departing thanks

Saying farewell to a job, and to a chapter of one’s life, brings with it sadness, to be sure. And it’s a moment of celebration. As I sit here writing what is to be my last Editor’s Note at Columbus CEO magazine, I’m filled with admiration for the people who came together to make this title a relevant voice in the business community for the past 3 1/2 years—the staff, our talented freelance contributors and especially you, our readers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black bear spotted at Clear Creek Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A black bear peeked out from the bushes toward a road at Clear Creek Metro Park this week, prompting a reminder from park staff about the dangers of wild animals. The black bears, which are native to Ohio, pass through the parks, park staff said...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
columbusmonthly.com

City Quotient: Columbus' Lost Downtown Market

The Greyhound bus station south of Town Street pretty much fills up that block. What was there before the station was built? Bounded by Town, Rich, South Third and South Fourth streets, this block was on the 1812 Columbus plat and saw a lot of history. By 1856, most of its street frontage had buildings: a church, commercial structures, houses and a school.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One way to beat the heat: Rent a backyard pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is facing another dangerously hot day, with daytime highs in the middle 90s that feel like 105-110°. The heat will continue Thursday with temperatures in the low 90s, and in the middle 80s Friday. Monday evening storms and Tuesday’s heat also caused widespread power outages across central Ohio, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus pool

Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus pool. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QozQWg. Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus …. NEW VIDEO: Neighbors shaken after deadly shooting …. Juneteenth on the Ave. Ohio’s first measles case in 3 years found in Columbus …. Five sentenced in Stone Foltz hazing death.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

MIA for 71 years, Korean War soldier remains are laid to rest back in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A hero was laid to rest at Northlawn Memory Gardens Tuesday. On July 20, 1950, Army Private First Class Jack E. Lilley went missing in action after his unit was overrun by enemy forces in Korea. After being missing in action for 71 years his family was notified that his remains had been located and identified through DNA testing.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
COLUMBUS, OH
Mighty 990

Multiple People Shot at Columbus, Ohio Cooling Center

DEVELOPING: Police and medics are at Glenwood Community Center in west Columbus after reports of multiple shots being fired. Witnesses told ABC 6 shots were fired after an argument in the parking lot of the community center. According to police, at least three people were shot in the incident.
wyso.org

State sues local biodigester company, again

The State of Ohio is again suing Renergy Inc.-- a company that runs something called a biodigester in Greene County. A biodigester is a series of machines that break down organic waste and produce methane gas that can be burned to produce electricity. Another byproduct from the process is a thick sludge called digestate that's stored in open-air tanks until it can be used by farmers as fertilizer.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

AEP Power Outage Update…

Crawford County Now received this update on progress after recent devastating storm damages. Approximately 120,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power after lightning and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour crossed the state and took down trees and power lines. At the height of the storm more than...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy