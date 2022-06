As Father’s Day approaches, Long Beach is gearing up with special celebrations and sales to help you treat the dads in your life. Carnival Cruise Line and JaWana Travel have organized a 3-day Father’s Day Cruise from Long Beach to Ensenada, Mexico. The cruise, departing from the Long Beach terminal at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, arrives in Ensenada on June 19 and returns to Long Beach on Monday, June 20. Tickets are available to purchase here or call 800-473-4767.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO