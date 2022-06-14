ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Trilith Breaks Ground on Innovative, Transformative Boutique Hotel Set to Open in Fall 2023

By Press Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel will feature over 200 rooms, suites and extended stay units with signature restaurant, rooftop bar, wine shop, culinary theatre and 9,000 square feet of event space. Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. announced ground has been broken on an innovative boutique hotel...

