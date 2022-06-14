Upstate doctors, veterinarians weigh in on hot weather safety
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As a heatwave persists across the Southeast and temperatures threaten to push above 100 degrees, doctors and veterinarians are urging you to protect yourself, your children and your pets.
According to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Lombardozzi, heat emergencies directly cause roughly 700 deaths each year in the U.S. Lombardozzi said that the elderly, children and those with underlying health conditions (like diabetes, obesity or heart problems) are most susceptible to heat-related illness; however, he says, heat can kill even the healthiest of people.
Early signs of heat-related illness include heat rashes and cramps. Symptoms can progress into heat exhaustion, marked by weakness, nausea, vomiting and headache. Heat exhaustion can worsen to heat stroke, which can present through confusion, lack of sweating, redness of the skin, severe headache, rapid breathing or rapid heartbeat,
Heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you or a loved one experiences these symptoms, call 911 immediately.
To prevent illness in adults:
- wear long-sleeved, light-colored, breathable clothes, sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats
- wear sunscreen
- stay hydrated with water or sports drinks with electrolytes
- avoid caffeinated, sugary or alcoholic drinks, which can dehydrate you faster
- take breaks regularly in the shade or a cool place if you must work outside
- avoid high-intensity activities and avoid sunlight during the hottest hours of the day
To prevent illness in children:
- follow advice above
- limit the number of times children spend outside
- allow children to come inside regularly to cool down
Doctors also remind parents to be extra mindful not to leave children in the car.
Dr. Bill Bledsoe, a veterinarian in Spartanburg, offered guidance on protecting pets from the heat.
For indoor pets:
- limit the amount of time spent outside
- make sure pets have ample access to fresh water and shade
For outdoor pets:
- make sure pets have ample access to fresh water and shade
- consider a children’s pool full of water to allow pets to cool down
- maintain your pet’s coat at a short length
- keep rectal thermometers handy in case of overheating. Temperatures above 106 degrees can be deadly. If your pet overheats, wash them down with a hose to lower body temperature.
Dr. Bledsoe reminds pet owners that animals overheat very easily. Long coats do NOT help regulate body temperatures.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0