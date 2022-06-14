ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Sunnyside lottery deadline June 21

By Justin Criado, Editor
The Daily Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline for the Sunnyside housing lottery is fast approaching, and Telluride Director of Housing Melanie Wasserman wants to make sure everyone who is interested in potentially grabbing one of the rental units has their applications in order before Tuesday, June 21, at noon. After next week’s deadline, Wasserman...

www.telluridenews.com

The Daily Planet

Increasing fire restrictions in effect

At midnight last night, so-called Stage 1 restrictions were implemented in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, collectively known as the GMUG. They were only the latest fire restrictions enacted by local authorities across a vast swath of parched acreage earlier this week. On Wednesday, all of unincorporated San Miguel County was under Stage 1 restrictions. The unincorporated areas of Montrose County — which does not include the City of Montrose, or the towns of Olathe, Naturita or Nucla — adopted Stage 1 restrictions as well, as did the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Curecanti Recreation Area and (for that matter) all of unincorporated Gunnison County.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

The Village Table to close in September

For nearly a decade local chef Johnny Gerona has offered a variety of dishes from traditional Spanish plates to contemporary Colorado fare at his family run restaurant, The Village Table, across from the Telluride Conference Center in Mountain Village. After 35 years working in Telluride’s culinary industry, Johnny plans to hang-up his toque blanche and retire in September.
TELLURIDE, CO
durangodowntown.com

Durango Colorado Real Estate

Jon Pomeroy custom designed Southwest style home with 360 degree views. Gorgeous 13.6 acre parcel in the Horse Gulch system. Whatever you're craving, Durango has a place for you. Rentals. Premier Vacation Rentals group is the featured option for lodging and vacation rental management. News. Keep up with the latest...
DURANGO, CO
durangodowntown.com

Next Few Weeks in Southwest Colorado Packed with Events

Prepared to be charmed by a donkey during the Mancos Burrofest. The Ride of the Ancient’s Gravel Grinder returns to benefit local conservation nonprofits and get your jewelers loupe ready for the 60th annual Four Corners Gem and Mineral Show. You’re watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and Man Cave Barber. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Burros are so darn cute, so why not celebrate their charm every year? The Mancos Creative District hosts the third annual Mancos Burrofest, replete with donkey parade, obstacle course races and an art show on Saturday, June 18th. The grand parade of burros, featuring both burromeisters and their animals dressed in costume, starts the day’s series of events at 10:00 AM in Boyle Park. Next, burros and their human leaders will compete in an obstacle course race to determine how well each donkey can follow its human’s lead. From 1:00 to 4:00 PM, artists will sit with their burro models and create works of art on the spot. Durango artist Elizabeth Kinahan is this year’s Burrofest featured artist and she’ll be located in the number one canopy along with her burro model, Arlo, during the art show. All pieces will be for sale. Two presentations during the afternoon will include a packing demonstration at 2:00 PM and a discussion on adopting wild burros at 2:30 PM. Burrofest is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit mancoscreativedistrict.com. The Ride of the Ancients Gravel Grinder returns on July 8th and 9th in Dolores to raise funds for the Southwest Colorado Canyons Alliance, Friends of the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument and Trail of the Ancients Scenic Highway. Gravel Grinders are events that usually occur on back-country gravel roads. Riders can choose to ride a gravel bike, road bike, or mountain bike. This year’s event starts off with a laugh when Navajo standup comedians, James and Ernie, perform at the Turquoise Raven Art Gallery in Cortez. Races start the next day from Flanders park in Dolores. Entrants may choose to ride the 104-mile circuit, a 30-mile circuit or a 19-mile family affair. The long route` follows gravel roads from Dolores to Dunton, then Groundhog Reservoir to the Dolores Norwood Road with 10 miles of single track in Boggy Draw. The shorter races will be on the road system in the Boggy Draw area and electric-assisted bikes are allowed. Vendors will be on hand from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in Flanders Park with music featuring the ‘Yoties beginning at 1:00 PM at the Dolores River Brewery. To learn more about the race or to enter, visit rideoftheancients.com. Get your jewelers loupe ready. The 60th Annual Four Corners Gem and Mineral Show is about to tumble into town on the weekend of July 8th through 10th. More than 60 gem and mineral dealers from across the United States will sell rocks, gems, minerals, crystals, fossils, meteorites, geodes, shells, and beads from around the world. Finished jewelry, jewelry-making equipment, tools and more will be available. In addition to the show, more than a dozen lapidary and jewelry-making classes have been scheduled throughout the weekend. Classes range from simple stone-cutting and polishing techniques to soldering silver jewelry. Enrollment is limited to six students for each class. Gold panning and treasure hunts will be on hand to keep kids entertained and food trucks will sell refreshments. The show will run from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Friday and Saturday, and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Classes will be in the Fairgrounds annex building and the Gem and Mineral Club across the street. Entry is $3 per day with children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. To learn more, visit durangorocks.org. That’s it for this week’s Local News Roundup. Thanks for watching.
DURANGO, CO
The Daily Planet

The gondola’s future discussed

The gondola that carries millions of riders from Telluride to Mountain Village and back is something of an engineering marvel. Reliable, extremely popular and environmentally attractive, the 30-year-old conveyance is, well, old. It’s so old that its continued reliability is considered somewhat miraculous in transportation engineering circles. To that end, a group of community leaders has been working to create a new future for the gondola, one that will give it new life, modern functionality, and by 2027 when the current funding agreement with Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) expires, have in place new revenue sources. At Tuesday’s Telluride Town Council meeting, Miles Graham of Denver consulting firm GBSM gave a presentation on where the committee’s work has taken them so far.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Burn piles a bad idea

Chapman Gulch in the upper Ophir Valley is a “Sound of Music” like old-growth wildflower meadow beneath 13,000-foot snowcapped peaks. The meadow borders the proposed San Miguel Wilderness Area and is so remote and wild that it is where the endangered Canadian Lynx first had kittens after the species was reintroduced in 2001. Many of the plants and wildflowers in this meadow are considered old growth because they are 50-150 years old and have been developing in concert with the soil structure since the end of the last ice age. And they are mostly irreplaceable now that the wetter, cooler and weed-free conditions in which they developed no longer exist. The meadow is a special place of solitude, silence and ceremony.
OPHIR, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two killed after sports car traveling 140 MPH launches off road in small town Colorado

Two men were killed near the tiny Colorado town of Norwood after the vehicle they were in launched off the road in excess of 140 miles per hour, jumping a fence, rolling multiple times, and ejecting the driver. Reportedly associated with the Crown Rally sports car enthusiast group and a rally the organization is hosting this week, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office called the wreck "one of the most horrific traffic accidents responding deputies have ever seen." The accident occurred on Highway 141, roughly...
The Daily Planet

Carrion

The forest watched patiently as I struggled to reach the overlook. The hike started with a steady incline and didn’t level out until a bench and view of the town below offered a temporary reprieve from the trek. Cartilage kindling popping and crackling inside my knees fueled smokeless fires....
TELLURIDE, CO
OutThere Colorado

23-year-old killed in accident near remote ghost town in Colorado

According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12. On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.
KJCT8

Heat fades, but heat returns before wet weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Red Flag Warning continues until 9 PM this evening. The combination of low humidity and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph makes weather conditions favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Burn bans have been issued for Mesa and Montrose counties. The wind will gradually ease this evening, and we should be finished with it before 10 PM.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Greensky Bluegrass loves Telluride

For Greensky Bluegrass dobro player Anders Beck, coming to town for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival “feels like coming home,” he told the Daily Planet earlier this year. “To play there every year for the last, I don't know, 10 years or so, whatever it's been, it feels like an honor to be a part of the festival was such an amazing musical history. It just feels it feels right.” He said. “Bluegrass music, whatever kind or whatever version of bluegrass that it is that we play, or anybody plays, it feels and sounds right in that valley.”
TELLURIDE, CO

