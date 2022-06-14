ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Judge denies attorney’s latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable’s bond

KLTV
 3 days ago

Angelita Jackson, owner of the George Washington Carver Community Center, says the classes were part of an art camp hosted by the museum. Jackson said kids learned about art techniques while also learning about Juneteenth. A working sprinkler system might have lessened the damage to the structure.

KLTV

Judge approves probation for attorney in Tyler serial killer trial

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Great Texas Balloon Race competitor Kenny Jay from Sturgeon Missouri about Thursday morning's practice flight over Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Animal cruelty charge pending for former Caney City Police chief

CANEY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County District and County Attorney’s Offices has released a statement explaining that the former Caney City police chief will be criminally charged. The letter states Charles Gregory will have a cruelty to animal charge filed against him. The letter was sent to...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Testifies

Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas horned lizards off the threatened list. To help strengthen the population, the Caldwell Zoo has a special breeding program. Over the past three years they have raised about 1,000 baby horned lizards and released them into a designated area.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Cause of Hotel Ritual fire ruled as electrical

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Great Texas Balloon Race took to the air Friday morning over Longview with their first competition flight of 2022. When it comes to pool safety, the Tyler Fire Department says the best thing to do is to be prepared for an emergency.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS DFW

Texas man arrested for possession after asking police for protection from drug dealers

MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Harrison County Sheriff's arrested a man who came to the police station in fear for his life from drug dealers he owed money to. Unfortunately for the man, identified as Pedro Serrano, he also told officers he had a big bag of methamphetamine in his car, which was parked outside the station.  Officers arrested the 32-year-old on June 16.  "Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon 'BJ' Fletcher. Sheriffs said Serrano also resisted arrest. After he was in-custody, Task Force Investigators secured and executed a search warrant for Serrano's vehicle, revealing 825 grams of methamphetamine. Serrano was charged with possession and resisting arrest. 
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Kilgore hotel destroyed by fire did not have sprinkler system

East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures. "[It] has really kicked up our side of the deal. We're keeping hay out. We just filled up liquid feeders the other day. We are coming out two, three times in the heat of the day to check, make sure everything looks okay," said Hooper. H3 Cattle said regardless of a tough year, remaining alert on the cattle's overall health will help get through the heat.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A private citizen has filed a petition asking for the removal of Curtis Traylor-Harris as the constable of Smith County Pct. 1. According to state law, the process of removing an elected official from office must begin with a petition being filed by a private citizen in the district court where the officer resides, or where the alleged cause of removal occurred. The plaintiff is requesting Traylor-Harris’ removal from office pending a jury trial, as well as a temporary suspension of duties and salary for Traylor-Harris.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Upshur County Adjusts For Inflation

This year's Saturday night concert at the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview is considered a homecoming for two Longview natives in the country music group Little Texas. Porter Howell, lead guitarist and lead vocalist, graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1983, while Duane Propes, bassist and vocalist, graduated from Longview High School in 1985.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins

"At any point in time, throughout the day or the night, someone can always come in and cool off."
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

3 from Houston area arrested in September Yantis ATM burglary

YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in an ATM burglary that happened in September. In September 2021, the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations unit worked the burglary of an ATM. It was located at the City National Bank in Yantis. All three suspects...
YANTIS, TX
KLTV

City of Bullard begins water restrictions

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard will begin restricting water usage Monday due to dought-like conditions. Residents with even-numbered addresses may water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Residents having odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Outdoor watering of any...
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

Longview man arrested in connection with fatal February shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in February. Demetrius Alvester Armstrong, 23, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of DeMarcus Else, of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX

