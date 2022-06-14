Gas leak breaks out in Miami Shores

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News photojournalist became the victim of a beating in Miami Beach. He’s describing what led up to it and the aftermath. It was a rough day on the job, Wednesday, for a photojournalist in Miami Beach, who, due to security reasons, has asked to remain anonymous by not showing his face or revealing his name.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO