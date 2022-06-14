Gas leak breaks out in Miami Shores

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire re-ignited last night at a home in West Park. It happened along 56th Avenue and Southwest 40th Street. Crews helping 4 people, including 2 children who were impacted by the fire. The first fire broke out in the kitchen around 5 p.m, Thursday.
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory in Northeast Miami-Dade has been lifted. Officials announced Friday that it is now safe to swim in Maule Lake, Greynolds Park and Oleta River. The advisory was issued last week due to a wastewater pipe break in Miami Gardens. The pipe has...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of a fire at a mechanical room in Hallandale Beach. The fire happened at 1965 S. Ocean Drive, Friday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where smoke was seen coming from the mechanical room on the first floor of a detached building alongside the marina.
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a vehicle fire in Northwest Miami-Dade. The fire broke out along the Palmetto Expressway, near 67th Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters could be seen dousing a box truck with water. The driver of the truck was able...
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The residents of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach said they have until Friday night, to evacuate the building over safety concerns. Firefighters and police officers responded to the Hemispheres Condominium at 1965 South Ocean Dr. An electrical fire in a mechanical room in Bay North affected water and electricity to the four buildings in the complex.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $99 million worth of illegal narcotics in Miami Beach on Friday. Several crews were able to stop drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea. They were first detected by several personnel based in Key West. More than 5,000 pounds...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man driving home from work captured dashcam video of an overnight drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale. The shooting happened near the VIP Liquors store at the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 5th Avenue. The driver, who shared the video with Local 10 News...
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach man living in a historic Art Deco building was looking to upgrade his home. Unfortunately, he ended up losing cash to a phony contractor. “Life is a b---h. You rip people off in Miami Beach, you’re going to go to jail,” said Francesca Regini.
With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News photojournalist became the victim of a beating in Miami Beach. He’s describing what led up to it and the aftermath. It was a rough day on the job, Wednesday, for a photojournalist in Miami Beach, who, due to security reasons, has asked to remain anonymous by not showing his face or revealing his name.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida highway patrol trooper was involved in a crash when his cruiser was struck by another car. His patrol vehicle was damaged after a driver purposely rammed into it, Wednesday morning. Officials said the trooper was in his car, working an off-duty detail at...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderdale Lakes family was able to escape safely from their home after it caught fire, leading crews to come to their pet’s rescue. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 37th Avenue, just after 9 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash just off the Palmetto Expressway. A Chevy minivan collided with another vehicle on the southbound lanes of Northwest 57th Avenue near 167th Street, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday. 7SkyForce showed footage of tarps over the windows of the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some friendly and fuzzy guests got cool in the pool, much to the surprise of one homeowner. A group of otters made quite a splash in Dr. Jessika Timmons’ backyard, and she is telling 7News about this once in a lifetime visit. At first...
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Pembroke Pines home. The fire broke out along Northwest 16th Street and 16th Court, just before 8 a.m., Wednesday. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the roof engulfed in flames. They were able to...
KENDALL WEST, Fla. – Kendall West residents said when they heard a woman screaming Wednesday, they knew who she was and who she was yelling at. A mother regularly argued with her son, Richard Hollis, and sometimes police responded to their apartment at the Peppermill Condominium complex, at 8000 SW 149 Ave., west of Kendale Lakes.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in an apartment building in Miami Beach have been forced to evacuate after it was deemed unsafe, Wednesday. At 2 p.m., they were told that they had until 7 p.m. to grab their things and get out until repairs are made. “We’re all in...
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A strange sight at a South Florida home when someone bashes a doorbell camera, and the homeowner said, this is only part of the unwanted guest’s bizarre behavior. The woman was seen repeatedly stabbing at the Ring camera with the tip of her umbrella.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested two Miami International Airport cargo workers Tuesday and accused them of stealing more than $21,000 worth of Apple electronics from cargo pallets destined for Chile. Miami-Dade police accuse Alberto Duardo Vera, 50, and William Gonzalez Torres, 55, of stealing a total of five...
