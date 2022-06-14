ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Shores, FL

Gas leak breaks out in Miami Shores

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous gas leak broke out in Miami Shores. The leak happened...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

 

WSVN-TV

Crews extinguish house fire in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire re-ignited last night at a home in West Park. It happened along 56th Avenue and Southwest 40th Street. Crews helping 4 people, including 2 children who were impacted by the fire. The first fire broke out in the kitchen around 5 p.m, Thursday.
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade no swim advisory lifted

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory in Northeast Miami-Dade has been lifted. Officials announced Friday that it is now safe to swim in Maule Lake, Greynolds Park and Oleta River. The advisory was issued last week due to a wastewater pipe break in Miami Gardens. The pipe has...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO fire rescue responds to fire at mechanical room in Hallandale Beach, residents told to evacuate for 3 days

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of a fire at a mechanical room in Hallandale Beach. The fire happened at 1965 S. Ocean Drive, Friday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where smoke was seen coming from the mechanical room on the first floor of a detached building alongside the marina.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami Shores, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Miami Shores, FL
Click10.com

Officials evacuate condominium building in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The residents of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach said they have until Friday night, to evacuate the building over safety concerns. Firefighters and police officers responded to the Hemispheres Condominium at 1965 South Ocean Dr. An electrical fire in a mechanical room in Bay North affected water and electricity to the four buildings in the complex.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Coast Guard offloads more than $99M worth of drugs in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $99 million worth of illegal narcotics in Miami Beach on Friday. Several crews were able to stop drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea. They were first detected by several personnel based in Key West. More than 5,000 pounds...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Person
Seal
Click10.com

Miami Beach man gets duped by phony contractor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach man living in a historic Art Deco building was looking to upgrade his home. Unfortunately, he ended up losing cash to a phony contractor. “Life is a b---h. You rip people off in Miami Beach, you’re going to go to jail,” said Francesca Regini.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

7News photojournalist beat up while on job in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News photojournalist became the victim of a beating in Miami Beach. He’s describing what led up to it and the aftermath. It was a rough day on the job, Wednesday, for a photojournalist in Miami Beach, who, due to security reasons, has asked to remain anonymous by not showing his face or revealing his name.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Accident#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Fatal crash causes closures along Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash just off the Palmetto Expressway. A Chevy minivan collided with another vehicle on the southbound lanes of Northwest 57th Avenue near 167th Street, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday. 7SkyForce showed footage of tarps over the windows of the...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Otters take swim in North Lauderdale home's pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some friendly and fuzzy guests got cool in the pool, much to the surprise of one homeowner. A group of otters made quite a splash in Dr. Jessika Timmons’ backyard, and she is telling 7News about this once in a lifetime visit. At first...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Accidents
Public Safety
Click10.com

Man killed by Miami-Dade police was conflictive, neighbors say

KENDALL WEST, Fla. – Kendall West residents said when they heard a woman screaming Wednesday, they knew who she was and who she was yelling at. A mother regularly argued with her son, Richard Hollis, and sometimes police responded to their apartment at the Peppermill Condominium complex, at 8000 SW 149 Ave., west of Kendale Lakes.
KENDALL WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman caught on camera attacking Ring doorbell in Miami Beach neighborhood

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A strange sight at a South Florida home when someone bashes a doorbell camera, and the homeowner said, this is only part of the unwanted guest’s bizarre behavior. The woman was seen repeatedly stabbing at the Ring camera with the tip of her umbrella.

