ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

I’m a Home Depot superfan – there are exact days when you can get the best deals in-store and some can save you 50%

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

HOME Depot is the go-to spot for DIY lovers everywhere but those tool rentals and supplies can start to add up, making for expensive projects.

Thankfully, there are some tips shoppers can use to save money without sacrificing their passions or hobbies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziMmq_0gAhwFjf00
These Home Depot hacks will save you money for your next DIY project Credit: Getty

A Home Depot superfan shared their hacks on how to save when shopping at the stores, including some easy ways that any shopper should know and some hidden gems that'll have you kicking yourself for not knowing sooner.

SPECIAL BUY OF THE DAY

The Krazy Koupon Lady suggests bookmarking Home Depot's Special Buy of the Day online.

This ensures you won't miss any flash sale deals that can save you 25 to 50 percent off on deeply discounted items.

With these sales, you'll only have 24 hours to take advantage of them before they're gone. Not to worry, though, the website offers a ticker to tell you how much time is left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPA9a_0gAhwFjf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5ETm_0gAhwFjf00

The only catch is that Home Depot will not match their Special Buy of the Day Prices in-store.

SUBSCRIPTION SAVINGS

Did you know that you could get coupons just by subscribing to Home Depot alerts?

You can receive both dollar-off and percent-off coupons for signing up for email and text alerts, the Home Depot Garden Club and the Home Depot workshop.

Each will gift you with either a $5 off $50 coupon or a 15 percent off coupon.

The alerts are useful for keeping track of Daily Deals, while Garden Club members will get tips, special promotions and sometimes a freebie.

RETURN DEAD PLANTS FOR UP TO A YEAR

If it turns out your green thumb isn't as good as you thought it was, Home Depot trees, perennials, houseplants and shrubs have a one-year guarantee.

If that shrub you bought died on day 359, you can absolutely dig it up and return it if you still have the receipt.

Also, any live plants bought online that arrived damaged or dead can be replaced at no charge if you call within three days.

However, this policy will not cover floral arrangements or cut flowers.

PRICE MATCHING

If you're at another brick-and-mortar store and find the same make and model at a cheaper price, you can bring proof - a printout, an ad or smartphone browser - and the employees will take a look.

Price matching can happen online as well when you get in contact with The Home Depot customer service.

Some of the stores that Home Depot will price match with are:

  • Target
  • Lowe’s
  • JCPenney
  • Walmart
  • Best Buy
  • Staples
  • True Value
  • Macy’s
  • Local "Mom-and-pop" stores
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdYaC_0gAhwFjf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxuVi_0gAhwFjf00

However, Home Depot will not price match online-only retailers such as Amazon or eBay or wholesalers like Costco or Sam's Club.

But if you do find a better price on Amazon, bring it up with your local Home Depot store manager to see if they're willing to do a match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvpCQ_0gAhwFjf00
You can get coupons just for receiving email and text alerts Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#S Club#Coupon#Home Depot
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
506K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy