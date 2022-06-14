ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Crime Stoppers hosts Town Hall to discuss active shooter response

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrkQS_0gAhva7100
Tulsa Crime Stoppers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers is hosting a Town Hall event discussing what roles law enforcement agencies have during an active shooter situation.

The meeting comes two weeks after mass shootings at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis and a Memorial Day festival in Taft.

There will be several guest panelists during the event, including Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Tulsa Police Captain Michael Eckert, and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Everyone is invited to attend and share their thoughts. If you have a question, you’ll be provided with an index card to share.

The Town Hall begins Tuesday, Jun. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Campus.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Taft, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man identified in deadly hit-and-run near Catoosa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police now say 45-year-old Caleb Lewis was the man hit and killed near Catoosa, June 15. Officers are still searching for the driver who witnesses say never stopped after hitting Lewis near E. 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue in east Tulsa. Officers talked with...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found on bank of Arkansas river near Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
COWETA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Active Shooter#Mass Shootings#Okla#Tulsa Tech#Lemley Campus#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Greenwood District, areas across Oklahoma celebrating Juneteenth

People across Oklahoma are set to celebrate Juneteenth as the federally recognized holiday approaches. Juneteenth commemorates the day the last state was fully notified slavery was abolished – June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, it will be recognized federally on June 20. Below...
KTUL

ATV accident kills man in Muskogee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 70-year-old man has died from his injuries after a 4-wheeler accident in Muskogee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Jimmy Rosson was driving the ATV westbound on West 20th Street North in eastern Muskogee, when the ATV departed the roadway to the right.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy