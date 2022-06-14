Awe-summer celebrations return to Legoland

Legoland is gearing up for the most awesome summer ever with the return of Awe-Summer. This year will be the biggest summer celebration with family fun-packed activities, exclusive character meet and greets, tasty new treats and special weekend events including the return of Lego Friends Weekends and festive Fourth of July Lego fireworks.

The celebration runs through Aug. 7, and is all included with regular park admission.

LEGO FRIENDS WEEKENDS

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout June, families can join Stephanie, Olivia, Andrea, Emma and Mia as they "crack the code” to help save Heartlake City from their evil rivals, Dr. Alvah and Carter. In addition to meeting the “Fab Five,” families can savor sweet specialty treats and fan-favorite activities, such as:

• Build a Lego robot with Olivia in Robots to the Rescue

• Become an all-star performer with Andrea in Top the Charts

• Join Stephanie in her active movement class in Stephanie's Step-A-Thon

• Create coloring masterpieces in Emma’s Art Cat-astrophe

• Hunt for clues to find hidden treasure by completing the Explorer's Quest with Mia

SPECIAL NEW CELEBRATIONS

Red, White and Boom — The fireworks show, "Touch the Sky," will illuminate the skies over Lake Eloise July 2-4 for Independence Day weekend. Complimentary fireworks glasses will transform the cascading fireworks into bursting Lego bricks. In addition to the show, families can also help build an American flag with hundreds of Lego bricks throughout the weekend.

Lego City Space Day — On July 9, Lego City will undergo a cosmic take-over celebrating the final frontier and space exploration. During this one-day-only event, families can enjoy galactic giveaways, Lego build stations and help build a giant working Lego telescope.