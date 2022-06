A Davenport dancer has made the top 12 in Fox's dance competition show 'So You Think You Can Dance'. We told you about Essence Wilmington last month when the show kicked off its 17 season in late May. Since then, she's competed in the show on Wednesday nights with multiple dance styles, including hip-hop, contemporary, partner choreography, and more. Her skills have landed her in the show's top 12 selection, which is determined by the panel of judges that includes tWitch Boss and JoJo Siwa.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO