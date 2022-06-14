ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Colorado

By DJ Summers
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID hospitalization numbers continue marching upward in line with Colorado School of Public Health projections.

As of June 12, there were 290 confirmed COVID patients in Colorado hospitals, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is a 35% increase from the week before.

COVID bump on track with mildest prediction
The average number of people entering Colorado hospitals with COVID has been rising faster. There were an average 90 people per day being admitted with positive COVID tests on June 12, up from only 15 per day during the lowest point of April.

Both admissions and hospital caseload are rising at expected rates. COVID models made by health experts at the Colorado School of Public Health predicted cases and hospitalizations would rise through late June.

Depending on the severity and communicability of the dominant COVID strains, the models predict anywhere from 500 to 800 hospitalized patients at peak levels yet to come.

Early signs say the state’s summer COVID swell will be on the milder side of the models’ projections . Hospitalization levels would have been a hundred or more patients higher if COVID were going to spike to its more severe levels.

wolf
3d ago

Seriously. If that is so & this being a lock down state. I have seen nothing except concerts, city breakfasts, begging of tourists & so on & so on. Enough of the lies. U will completely shut down our state in late October & we know exactly how & why.

