Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day set for Saturday

J. Stewart (Stu) Roach passed away on June 11, 2022, at Tabitha Cove House in Lincoln. He was born on June 24, 1934, in Kansas City, Mo., to Thomas and Sarah (Blades) Roach. When Stu was in elementary school the family moved to Fremont and he graduated from Fremont High School. It was in Fremont at the Dairy Queen where he met his lovely wife of 66 years, Julie Yost.

FREMONT, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO