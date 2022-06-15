Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day set for Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Meet Blooper, a 3-year-old Bull Terrier and American Bulldog mix at the shelter. This very special girl is partially blind and deaf, which makes it difficult for her...
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Meet Anise!. Anise is a two-year-old lab mix. She came to the Paws & Claws Adoption Center in Columbus as a stray. The shelter has been spending a ton of time with her and has fallen in love with her super sweet personality. Anise loves to run...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A poisonous, invasive plant is spreading across the U.S., including the Omaha metro area. Poison hemlock is becoming increasingly common in fields, backyards, city parks and lakes. A 9-year-old Papillion girl was covered in hives after exposure to the plant. The girl’s mom says it happened...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kids in Council Bluffs now have a brand new hangout spot for the summer. On Wednesday community members celebrated the grand opening of Lakin Family Park, which sits adjacent to the Charles E. Lakin YMCA. “We’ve had our YMCA open for four years. We anticipated we...
PENDER, Neb. -- A church in northeast Nebraska is assessing damage after an overnight fire. According to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pender, a fire damaged the church overnight. A Facebook post said fire crews confined the fire and saved the church building. Thankfully no injuries were reported. The Thurston...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha’s music festival is back at Stinson Park for its 14th year. Six of the 15 artists playing Maha Festival are from Omaha. Tickets for Friday, July 29, are $35 and tickets for Saturday, July 30, are $65. If you’re looking to go both days, it’ll cost you $85. Purchase your tickets here.
WEEPING WATER - The Auburn and Louisville/Weeping Water junior and senior legion baseball teams got together Tuesday night on the diamond, but the action on the field played second fiddle to the bigger cause the games represented. A solid crowd gathered on a steamy evening with temperatures in the upper-90s...
An iconic restaurant in Nebraska that has been in business for nearly 100 years is closing its doors for good. Joe Tess Place, a once-popular restaurant located at 5424 S. 24th Street in Omaha, is shutting down this month.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews responded to a small house fire that produced a large amount of smoke Friday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 10:45 a.m. Friday to a home near 16th and H Street for a fire alarm. The fire department says crews...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A van carrying eight kids was cut off while driving down Interstate 80 in Hall County on Wednesday, leading to a crash, authorities say. Wood River Fire & Rescue says two adults were also in the van, which lost control and rolled. According to the...
UTICA, Neb. (KLKN) – Power lines were still down in Utica on Thursday morning, two days after a severe hailstorm hit the area. Residents had been without air conditioner and refrigeration due to the storms. “It’s been really hot,” Utica resident Casey Rempel said. Power was restored...
J. Stewart (Stu) Roach passed away on June 11, 2022, at Tabitha Cove House in Lincoln. He was born on June 24, 1934, in Kansas City, Mo., to Thomas and Sarah (Blades) Roach. When Stu was in elementary school the family moved to Fremont and he graduated from Fremont High School. It was in Fremont at the Dairy Queen where he met his lovely wife of 66 years, Julie Yost.
Five years ago today, eastern Nebraska was rocked by a significant severe weather event on June 16, 2017. Large hail the size of golf balls, winds in excess of 100 mph, and several tornadoes moved through on that Friday afternoon. Today, we look back on that significant severe weather event. The atmospheric set-up, the storms, and the aftermath.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — An Omaha man and his wife are stuck in Montana as floods rage in Yellowstone National Park, leaving people trapped. Max Ridgway said what he's seeing is like something out of a movie and he never thought a simple vacation would take a turn, leaving him and his wife stranded.
After years of talk part one of a new revitalized downtown Omaha park is ready to go public. City leaders have marked their calendars for Friday, July 1st. Officials tells us they've put together a long weekend of several free events, activities, and concerts to celebrate the redesigned Gene Leahy Mall.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Nebraska on Thursday night, putting on a brilliant lightning show. Golf ball-size hail fell in parts of Lincoln, and more than 1 inch of rain has been reported at the Lincoln Airport. Parts of the area, including Gage and Saline...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As groceries continue to rise in price, some might be searching for a different way to get beef or poultry. The good news is that Nebraska has more cattle than people, and local farmers and butchers can offer an alternative to big-box grocery stores. “What...
The immediate future of Project Future Daycare at 4720 W. Huntington Avenue is unknown. It is closed today. It may be closed for the next several days. The building was hit by lightning during Thursday evening’s storms. Daycare owner Heidy Castillo tells KLIN News the owner of the building...
LINCOLN — A massive concrete plant in Louisville, Nebraska, has won state approval to burn “biomass,” including some treated seeds, in its kilns as a cleaner alternative to natural gas and other fossil fuels. But a spokesman for Ash Grove Cement made it clear Wednesday that the leftover, pesticide-coated seed corn — known as “wet […]
The post Concrete plant gains OK to burn biomass for fuel, vows not to use AltEn’s ‘wet cake’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Comments / 0