ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Repaving of Delaware Ave. in Buffalo from North St. to Gates Circle to begin Wednesday

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYx6J_0gAhpPZA00

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works announced the repaving of Delaware Avenue in Buffalo from North Street to Gates Circle is set to begin Wednesday.

The repaving is part of a $1.6 million Delaware Avenue project that began in April. It extends from North Street to Forest Avenue and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalk ramps were installed along the entire stretch.

Officials said while two of the four lanes remain open to handle north- and south-bound traffic, motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets, Michael J. Finn said the work was scheduled in phases to accommodate several major road races that utilize Delaware Avenue as sections of their courses.

“We went into this project knowing we needed to coordinate with special event organizers so that the improvements and the events could be undertaken successfully. This example demonstrates the complexities of coordinating infrastructure improvements and special events that are part of Buffalo’s vibrant urban environment."
- Commissioner Finn

The entire project is scheduled to be paved for the Subaru 4-Mile Chase on July 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Fire causes $100,000 in damage Friday morning in Clarence Center

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Clarence Center as well as multiple other area fire departments responded to a fire that started at a pool heater Friday morning. The house owner who lived on Creekbend Court called about a fire from her pool heater spreading to her house around 10:50. Clarence Center, Main Transit, Swormville and East Amherst fire departments responded to the fire.
CLARENCE CENTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, Tonawanda to undergo pavement work

AMHERST, N.Y. — Drivers in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda should be prepared for some road work scheduled to take place on Niagara Falls Boulevard starting this weekend. The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that pavement work is scheduled to start on Niagara Falls Boulevard between Sheridan Drive and Ridge Lea road on Sunday, June 19.
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
State
Delaware State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Americans#Subaru
WIVB

Four Buffalo firefighters receive promotions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congratulations are in order for four of Buffalo’s bravest. Four Buffalo firefighters were promoted Thursday night. Buffalo fire commissioner William Renaldo has promoted Michael Maly Jr. and Justin Sumbrum to fire captains. Jesse Reiter and Joseph Langdon have been promoted to fire lieutenant. It’s...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

40th M&T Bank Downtown Country Market kicks off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday was another great afternoon to enjoy lunch outside and pick up some fresh produce. This marks the 40th season of the M&T Bank Downtown Country Market. It’s a great spot to pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables and check out the many local vendors. They said they are hoping […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2022 Fireworks Guide for Western New York

It's almost time to celebrate America's Birthday. Here is your complete guide to all of the fireworks happening this year across Western New York. The list below will be updated as we get more info on the fireworks shows planned across Western New York. FRIDAY, JULY 1, 2022:. Niagara Falls...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
buffalorising.com

Done Deal: 310 Jersey Sold

A historic firehouse on the West Side has a new owner. Commercial and residential developer Milestone Development of WNY LLC purchased 310 Jersey Street yesterday for $400,000. Seller, Project X Holdings LLC, purchased the property in 2017 for $435,000 and had plans to open a brewery and restaurant there. A previous owner had plans to convert the 12,400 sq.ft. building to apartments but did not follow through.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy