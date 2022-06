The 1981-87 Cameron Yoemen Football Reunion was so much fun! I truly enjoyed my visits with our former players and staff. It is easy to see the impact some 40 years later that a talented school administration and faculty had on these men. In my entire tenure in Cameron ISD, I could not have had a more supportive group of parents. Our successes on the football field were attributed to so many, all pulling in the same direction.

