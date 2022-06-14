Tracee Ellis Ross on Her Entrepreneurship Journey, Supporting Black Businesses and Having 'Pride' in Her Hair

"Using what you have access to as a way to change the narrative, amplify a message, or speak truth is part of what clothing and fashion can do." “The world continues to underestimate the power, creativity, ability, drive ideation and innovation from Black women,” says award-winning actress, producer, fashion icon, and beauty entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross. We honestly couldn’t agree more, specifically in the entrepreneurial space. According to Buy From A Black Women, “Black women have been leading the numbers when it comes to starting a business, but annual sales for Black Women Business Owners are five times smaller than all Women-owned businesses due to lack of support and awareness.” Through its ongoing partnership with H&M, non-profit Buy From A Black Women is on a mission to change this narrative.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO