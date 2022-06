Click here to read the full article. Apply sunscreen? Check. Grab your board? Check. Bring the cutest little girl to do a surf check with you? Obviously! The last step is the most important for Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell, as he recently brought along their 1-year-old daughter Grace Warrior on a morning stroll to check the conditions of the water. And the pictures he posted of it on Instagram yesterday are so incredibly sweet! In the first picture, Powell is holding a pink-clad Grace with one arm, as she sticks out her tongue at the camera. He’s wearing a hoodie...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO