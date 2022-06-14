ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach crews find missing swimmer’s body, say he helped save person from rip current

By Braley Dodson, Jennifer Blake
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yWMl_0gAhotJh00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.( WBTW) — Crews found the body of a missing swimmer Tuesday morning after searching throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

The swimmer disappeared in dangerous currents in the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The body was recovered early Tuesday morning after washing ashore, according to authorities.

The swimmer has been identified as 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He went missing after helping another swimmer pull his son from a rip current.

Double red flags on lifeguard stands Monday indicated that the water was too dangerous to swim in as crews from Horry County Fire Rescue, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue and Myrtle Beach lifeguards looked for the person.

Crews search ocean for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

Officials used divers, drones, jet skis and a helicopter to conduct the search.

Rescuers used orange ball anchors to keep track of their search.

“It’s the beacon, it’s the last place that person was seen,” Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said about the orange ball floating in the ocean near the search.

Evans said it’s important to look at the flags on the lifeguard stands because they tell whether the current and the tides are safe.

“Obviously have some pretty rough surfs out here, and it’s a double red flag because of that,” he said.

More information about what the flags flying on lifeguard stands represent and information about other beach conditions is available on the city’s website.

While a double red flag represents extremely hazardous conditions, a single red flag means there are unsafe conditions. A yellow flag alerts beachgoers to be careful because the current could be strong.

A green flag means the water conditions are safe for all people, though Evans said it’s still important to be cautious.

“Never swim past what you’re comfortable,” he said.

Marquies Johnson, who was visiting from Virginia on Monday, said his friend commented on the height of the waves and was unsteady about getting in.

“I heard Terrance say we wasn’t gonna get in cause the waves are too high, so [we] put our feet in,” he said. “Nothing too crazy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

The Botswangan
3d ago

I've known Yannick personally. Hardworking and funny young man. He went to South Carolina for his 21st birthday and will never return. Dead on his birthday. Will be missed. The whole Cameroonian community in the Silver Spring area is mourning that loss. May your soul rest in peace brother.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Bridge to be dedicated to fallen North Myrtle Beach police officer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is set to again honor a police officer who died in the line of duty last year. The Waccamaw River Swamp Bridge will be dedicated to NMBPD Sgt. Gordon Best during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will be held at the Chris Anderson Boat Landing where family, friends, fellow officers and city officials are set to attend.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
vigourtimes.com

Maryland man drowns while rescuing child from rip current in Myrtle Beach

A 21-year-old Maryland man on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, drowned earlier this week after rescuing the child of another swimmer from a rip current, according to officials and local reports. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing Monday around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue North while helping...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
WMBF

2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in the Carolina Forest area on Friday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Ellsmere Court at around 6:10 p.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control and no one...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currents#Swimmer#Rip Current#Lifeguards#Accident#Crews#Ocean Rescue
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Conway woman finds triumph through tragedy of losing her son

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Kelli Sinsabaugh is the general manager of Planet Fitness Conway. Nearly three years ago, Sinsabaugh lost her son, Austin, in a tragic, single-car accident. She lost control of her car after she merged over uneven pavement since only part of the road was newly paved. She lost consciousness and had to go through a difficult recovery.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Vanished: Have you seen Sonie Toe?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been more than two years since Joseph Toe has seen or heard from her daughter, Sonie, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve in 2020. The 24-year-old college graduate was last seen leaving her sister’s apartment in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “Sonie would go...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxb.com

Man Wanted in Connection to Horry County Shooting

Horry County Police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that we told you about last week. The man in this picture is wanted for shooting into Klocker’s Tavern on Highway 17 Bypass around 2:20 a.m. on June 6th. No one was shot during the incident but one person was injured by flying glass. If you have any information on the man or his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Horry County Police Department.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead after shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died at a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Marion, according to authorities. Law enforcement was called at about 9 p.m. to the area of James Court and Pine Street for the shooting, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Witnesses told authorities that several people were at […]
MARION, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy