You’ve got a valuable home and a hefty retirement portfolio, but cash flow may be the most underrated tangible asset that you have. Cash flow is the lifeblood of financial security, happiness and freedom. Run out of this or have it reduced, and your world can be turned upside down. For example, the difference between most homeless people and those who are not homeless, financially speaking, is that usually a homeless person doesn’t have enough cash flow to pay for housing, and a person with a home does.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO