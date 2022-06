TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The concert that was supposed to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series was cancelled Friday morning. Rapper/actor Common was planned to be the headliner for the show, though it ended up being called off “due to travel delays.” A ProMedica spokesperson told 13abc an airline canceled the scheduled flight to the Toledo area and there were no other flight available during the needed timeframe.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO