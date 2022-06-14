ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Man and child killed after car hits golf cart in North Carolina

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 39-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were killed when a car crashed into a golf cart Monday night in Statesville, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Fort Dobbs Road near Dobbs Drive.

A Honda Accord reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with the golf cart, according to authorities.

Michael Marlowe and the child, who has not been named, died at the scene.

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Catawba County home, deputies say

Four other passengers on the golf kart — ages 2, 13,16 and 26 — were flown to the hospital, highway patrol said.

The driver of the Honda, 23-year-old Austin Ray Harmon, was arrested after the crash and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

Troopers said Harmon was not injured in the crash.

Fort Dobbs Road was closed for about seven hours overnight while authorities investigation the crash.

