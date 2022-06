ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for witnesses after a man reportedly refused to leave a building on West State Street. Police describe Noe Escobar as irate when officers approached him around 2:45 Monday afternoon. They say he was threatening staff and acting disorderly toward officers. Escobar eventually left the building, but police say he became more aggressive outside by pushing and shoving officers on scene.

