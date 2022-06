CASPER, Wyo. — While Respect Our River got some help from Cub Scouts stocking life jacket stations in the Casper area in late May, many life jackets have since gone missing. “We are already missing numerous life jackets this season,” Respect Our River said. “We are glad you are using them, but please return the life jackets so others can enjoy a safe, fun time in the water. They are intended for day or weekend use, not to keep all summer.”

