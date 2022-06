At the end of last month, Volume One of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix, and fans are eagerly awaiting Volume Two, which will include a finale that is set to be over two hours. A lot of excitement went down during the first part of the long-awaited new season, including Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) getting stuck in the Upside Down. Their journey into the alternate dimension allowed fans to get a closer look at the scary parallel to Hawkins, Indiana. In honor of the Upside Down's extra screentime, the official account for the Stranger Things writer's room shared some fun facts about how the art department created its look.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO