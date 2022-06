No. 1 - A shooting Wednesday night involving a Miami-Dade Police officer killed one man who investigators say was armed with knives. Miami-Dade Police said the scene took place just after 8 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Southwest 149th Avenue. According to police, officers responded after 911 calls said there was a violent disturbance and a woman screaming inside the apartment. Officers attempted to make contact with residents inside before entering. Once inside, they found 21-year-old Richard Hollis armed with two knives. Police attempted to deescalate the situation before an officer was forced to open fire. Hollis was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO