‘The Show’ Episode 5: Jeter Documentary, La Russa’s Gotta Go, Coastal Superpowers

What was it like covering Derek Jeter on and off the field? How is his new documentary? Is it time for the White Sox to fire Tony La Russa as they continue to underachieve? Will the Dodgers hold on to win the NL West over the Padres? Will Francisco Alvarez be playing in Queens in 2022?

There are some of the questions answered on this week's episode of "The Show" with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

DEREK JETER FILM: They did a good job. Joel is interviewed in the film. Jon and Joel share memories over the years covering Jeter.

They did a good job. Joel is interviewed in the film. Jon and Joel share memories over the years covering Jeter. TONY LA RUSSA’S FUTURE: He should be let go. The White Sox are the most disappointing team in baseball. They have had some injuries, but La Russa has made some questionable managerial decisions that have hurt this team.

He should be let go. The White Sox are the most disappointing team in baseball. They have had some injuries, but La Russa has made some questionable managerial decisions that have hurt this team. CUBS ARE BAD: They have money and are not spending it. A few of their key signings have all been bad so far: Marcus Stroman, Jonathan Villar, Clint Frazier

They have money and are not spending it. A few of their key signings have all been bad so far: Marcus Stroman, Jonathan Villar, Clint Frazier COASTAL SUPERPOWERS: Yankees getting compared to the 1998 team with how well they have played. Are they one of World Series favorites? Can the Dodgers edge out the Padres in a competitive NL West?

Yankees getting compared to the 1998 team with how well they have played. Are they one of World Series favorites? Can the Dodgers edge out the Padres in a competitive NL West? WHAT’S IN YOUR NOTEBOOK:

Francisco Alvarez (Jon): We could see him in a Mets uniform in the big leagues before the end of the season. It has happened with catchers in the past when they were just 20 years old.

Matt Carpenter (Joel): He found the perfect landing spot with the Yankees and is thriving in his first few weeks with the team.

