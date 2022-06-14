ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Poker legend Doyle Brunson: Infamous Vegas mobster threatened to kill me

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gayoI_0gAhjeV500

Doyle Brunson was on the receiving end of a loaded death threat from infamous Vegas mobster Tony “The Ant” Spilotro, and lived to tell the tale.

The 88-year-old Brunson, who has had a legendary career as a professional poker player for over five decades, was profiled by Joe Levin in Texas Monthly as the World Series of Poker heads toward its main event in July.

As the story goes, Brunson’s connection to Benny Binion, who along with his son Jack founded the World Series of Poker at their casino in downtown Las Vegas in 1970, helped him ward off the threat.

Benny Binion was a mob boss in Brunson’s native Texas before creating a new life as a casino proprietor out in Vegas.

Spilotro, who was the inspiration for Joe Pesci’s Nicky Santoro character in Martin Scorcese’s “Casino,” and was reputed to be responsible for more than 20 murders, reportedly sought a 25 percent cut of Brunson’s poker winnings.

Why, Brunson wanted to know, was Spilotro entitled to that?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHdBm_0gAhjeV500
Doyle Brunson reportedly received a death threat from mobster Tony “the Ant” Spilotro for 25 percent of his poker winnings.
WireImage via Getty Images

“If you don’t like it, I’ll stick twelve ice picks in that big fat gut of yours,” Spilotro allegedly told Brunson.

“You can’t kill everyone,” Brunson is said to have ultimately told the mobster.

Spilotro responded: “I won’t have to kill everyone. Just the first one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMNHB_0gAhjeV500
Anthony Spilotro was the inspiration for Joe Pesci’s Nicky Santoro character in “Casino.”
Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

The profile of Brunson describes a man who has cheated death but whose success at the poker table is attributable to a combination of a preternatural skill at reading people, plus a brain that was able to tabulate card odds through intense repetition before it was fashionable to use computers to do it.

Brunson was the champion of the World Series of Poker in 1976 and 1977, famously winning the final hand of both tournaments from the starting hand of 2-10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy