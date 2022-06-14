High Wind Warning issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures 94 to 99 degrees today. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO