KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of a Knoxville-based non-profit organization that serves communities in three counties is stepping down after 22 years in the role. The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Phyllis Y. Nichols would retire in September. They said she is the longest-serving CEO out of the five leaders that they had since the organization started in 1968.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO