ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Redistricting public hearing held in Bossier City

By Stacey Tinsley
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bossier City Council held a public hearing on Monday, June 13 for the purpose of presenting their plans and hearing input from Bossier City residents about the future of Bossier City’s city council districts. Redistricting discussions are required to be held every 10 years as a result of the data...

bossierpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

Bossier-Webster District Attorney and Northwest Louisiana law enforcement officials discuss juvenile crime at round table meeting

On Wednesday, June 15, Deputy Secretary William Sommers of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, representatives from the Bossier-Webster Parish District Attorney’s office, Northwest Louisiana law enforcement officials and community leaders met at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton in order to discuss issues and concerns that are relevant to Northwest Louisiana. One of the main purposes of this round table meeting was to address and develop solutions to the alarming increase in juvenile crime.
BENTON, LA
K945

A Shreveport Economic Collapse? City Leader Says It’s Coming Soon

The Shreveport City Council has approved new district lines that will give the city five Black and two White districts. The measure passed on a 4-3 vote. Councilwoman LeVette Fuller voted against the plan because it also takes part of the riverfront where the casinos are and puts that area in Council District A which is represented by Tabatha Taylor. Fuller maintains that downtown should be in one council district as a whole. KEEL News has learned that a legal challenge on the new approved map is expected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
US News and World Report

Remains Found at Louisiana Demolition Site in March ID'd

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The forensic lab at Louisiana State University has identified decomposed remains found in the wreckage of a house that was being demolished in late March, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said. DNA analysis identified Juanita Brewer, 57, of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood, according...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Bossier City, LA
KTBS

Ribbon cutting Thursday for new Shreveport housing development

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport will cut the ribbon Thursday on The Bayou Grande, an affordable housing project built on Caddo Street. “We are excited to open the Bayou Grande doors and kick-off a new beginning for mixed-income housing in Shreveport,” said Bobby Collins, HACS chief executive officer. “This development represents a vital part of the ongoing economic development efforts here in Shreveport.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Coroner IDs remains found at Mooretown demolition site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the person whose remains were found by construction workers in March at a demolition site in Mooretown. The coroner says the remains were those of 57-year-old Juanita Brewer of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood. Using DNA analysis, Brewer was identified by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

New Law Aimed at Restricting the Release of Mugshots

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington would like to inform the public of a new law that will affect. how we release photographs or mugshots of individuals after an arrest. Louisiana House Bill 729 recently signed by Governor John Bel Edwards will require all law. enforcement agencies to immediately cease publishing booking...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Politics Local#Bossier Press Tribune#The Bossier City Council#United States Census
KTBS

SPD officers acquitted in McGlothen death

SHREVEPORT, La. - Four Shreveport police officers charged with the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. were acquitted Friday morning in Caddo Parish District Court as Judge Chris Victory ruled in favor of the defense. The state had just rested its case Thursday night when the defense asked for a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Louisiana attorney general addresses crime in Shreveport

The Bayou Mama Bears, a group of moms who advocate to protect children, brought in Attorney General Jeff Landry and Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator to address crime. The incident occurred at AB Palmer Park in the 8000 block of Thornhill Avenue. Couple & cat escape apartment fire. Updated: 12 hours...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

DOTD: Linwood Bridge will be closed indefinitely

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed the Linwood Bridge indefinitely due to critical deficiencies that warrant closure. In a media notice from the City of Shreveport, the LA DOTD determined that the Linwood Street bridge between Dalzell Street and Texas Avenue must be...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
busytourist.com

29 Best & Fun Things To Do In Shreveport (Louisiana)

While not quite as famous as New Orleans or Baton Rogue, Shreveport is the third-largest city in Louisiana, and it has plenty to offer travelers who are looking for a little bit of southern hospitality. Thrillseekers can head to amusement parks, haunted houses, and riverboat casinos. Honeymooners can smooch in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Human remains found in March identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Human remains found at a demolition site in Mooretown in March have been scientifically identified, the Caddo Parish Coroner's office reports. Juanita Brewer, 57, from the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, was positively identified by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge through DNA analysis. Her remains, found...
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

David Raines Community Health Centers selected as Business of the Year recipient at Shreveport Chamber MBOA dinner

On Wednesday, June 15th, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce honored David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) as the 2022 Business of the Year Recipient at the Minority Business Opportunity Awards dinner. This award honors an established business that creates opportunities for minority‐owned businesses and/or minority individuals and has a strong philanthropic commitment to the community. 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of DRCHC’s establishment as a federally qualified health center and over 50 years providing access to quality healthcare in the community through six community-based health centers, six school-based health centers, and two pharmacies serving nearly 15,000 patients in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes. Providing comprehensive family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) optometry and pharmacy services, DRCHC emphasizes accessibility, affordability, and the establishment of a medical home to increase access for all including fully insured, uninsured, and underserved residents.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Historic Monument Site Now Just a Hole in the Ground

The historic Civil War Memorial that has been standing on the same spot for over 117 years, has now been completely disassembled and removed from the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds. The monument was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1905. That particular site was chosen at the time because just after the Civil War, Shreveport was the capital of the Confederacy. And according to the Jefferson Davis biography, the lowering of the Confederate Flag in 1865 represented the final location the Confederate Flag officially flew in Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

Fatality reported following a traffic collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Fatality reported following a traffic collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a motor vehicle accident in Shreveport led to a fatality. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area near the intersection at the 3000 block of Hayes Drive and the 3200 block of Colquitt Road at about 2:24 p.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Crews searching for missing Shreveport City Marshal

Caldwell was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release. The Texas Mission of Mercy’s mobile dental clinic is in the Texarkana area through Saturday, June 18, offering free dental services. Officers acquitted in death of Tommie McGlothen. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Legally, the ruling means...
KTBS

LSU President floats ideas of merging campuses in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some very big ideas were floated Tuesday concerning LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center by LSU President William Tate. Tate said these are not proposals, but ideas. The main one being what's called the "co-location" of LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center. LSU-S would basically be connected to the Health Science Center by moving across the street on Kings Highway. He even brought artist renderings of the potential changes.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy