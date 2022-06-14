Redistricting public hearing held in Bossier City

The historic Civil War Memorial that has been standing on the same spot for over 117 years, has now been completely disassembled and removed from the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds. The monument was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1905. That particular site was chosen at the time because just after the Civil War, Shreveport was the capital of the Confederacy. And according to the Jefferson Davis biography, the lowering of the Confederate Flag in 1865 represented the final location the Confederate Flag officially flew in Louisiana.

