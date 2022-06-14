ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Snowball Stands Are Upping Their Game This Summer

Snowballs are traditionally made from a simple recipe: crushed ice, flavored syrup, and maybe a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Either on top or in the center—we don’t judge.) No matter your preference, one might think there aren’t many ways to alter a snowball, save for adding a few more, or a...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dad Celebrates Fatherhood & Shatters Stereotypes With WASHED DADS Clothing Line

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not all heroes wear capes, so a Maryland father has created a clothing line dubbed “WASHED DADS” to remind us of the real heroes in our lives.  After climbing the ladder over the last six years, Joshua Thomas is now the highest-ranking Black operator among Amazon’s thousands of Global Specialty Fulfillment employees. “I have responsibility for all of the same-day fulfillment centers, from Virginia into Ohio up into Massachusetts and everything in the middle,” Thomas told WJZ. Serving as the regional director of nine same-day fulfillment centers, Thomas spends quite a bit of time on the road, away from his...
MARYLAND STATE
Music News

Baltimore Musician mickey jas Reveals Latest Single “Better Me”

Rising singer, songwriter and producer mickey jas has unveiled his latest single, “Better Me”. Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, mickey only burst onto the scene earlier this year but made a big impression with the March release of his outstanding debut single, “Angel Child”, and he looks set to keep his momentum going with new single “Better Me”.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Icy Delights snowballs coming to Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Parkville will soon have a new spot for frozen treats. Icy Delights will be taking over the snowball stand formerly occupied by Elizabeth & Zyggie’s. Icy Delights is a small chain of snowball stands, as well as three ice cream stores, serving Baltimore and surrounding areas since 1992. Shaved ice served in gourmet flavors is their staple. The new … Continue reading "Icy Delights snowballs coming to Parkville" The post Icy Delights snowballs coming to Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Festival To Bring High-Profile & Local Artists To Baltimore This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the east coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists. AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Set to kick off Saturday, June 18, the celebration will bring big-name performers like Ne-Yo and Young Bleu to Druid Hill Park. The opening act will be by Pariz, a DMV-area native, at 3 p.m. On Thursday, the artist gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a performance scheduled for Saturday. “It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” explained Pariz. For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer. The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville. “I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.” The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. The event is expected to draw thousands of people for entertainment, food and vendors. WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

AFRAM Festival takes over Juneteenth Weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Biggest African American Festival on the East Coast is back this weekend. Experience food, entertainment, and fun for the entire family at Druid Hill Park. Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Reginald Moore shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Enters 8th State With New Store in Maryland

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Royal Farms in Rosedale sells winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

ROSEDALE, MD—She was driving home from a doctor’s appointment when it hit her, a 69-year-old Baltimore resident explained to Maryland Lottery officials. She got the urge to play a scratch-off that visits her maybe twice a week. About five minutes later, she experienced a second urge that was so significant she stopped at Royal Farms in Rosedale. The retired seamstress … Continue reading "Royal Farms in Rosedale sells winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off" The post Royal Farms in Rosedale sells winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
Bay Net

The DMV Is Seeing More Wildlife Than Usual This Summer

ACCOKEEK, Md. – From multiple bear sightings between Charles County and Arlington County, Virginia, to a turkey recently attacking a cyclist in Washington, DC, the DMV has started seeing unique wildlife wandering about through public lately. Whether it be foxes, coyotes, bears, or turkeys, it seems the local wildlife...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Atlas Obscura

What’s Up with Columbia, Maryland’s Quirky Street Names?

“Take Rustling Leaf to Brush Run, then it’s a right onto Perfect Hour.”. “Turn left off Windharp Way onto Deep Calm. (No, not ‘Street’ or ‘Court,’ just ‘Deep Calm.’)”. Anyone asking for directions through Columbia, Maryland’s residential neighborhoods could be forgiven for thinking...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Restaurants Serve Up Mouthwatering Dishes For AFRAM Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all foodies: AFRAM Restaurant Week is back to satisfy everyone’s cravings. More than 20 local Black-owned eateries are partnering up with the festival, offering AFRAM-specific dishes and beverages from Monday through Sunday. This year, organizers are highlighting local, Black- and women-owned businesses across Charm City. Located at R. House, Creole Soul Restaurant is participating once again this year, serving up mouthwatering meals all week long. Owner Shunquita “Chef Que” Neal said it’s important to recognize women in business, minorities in business and small businesses in general, especially this year. “What brings people together more than food?” Neal said. Neal said Creole Soul’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters Respond To Turbine Fire At Domino Sugar Refinery In Baltimore, Union Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters have responded to an apparent turbine fire at the Domino Sugar refinery Thursday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter’s union.   Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted around 10:30 that firefighters are on the scene of the turbine fire. Plant workers were able to extinguish some of the flames, the union said.  🔥BUILDING FIRE🔥@dominosugar1100 Key Hy E 21230#LocustPointIndustrialArea@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with a turbine that was on fire. Plant personnel knocked down some the fire. This is the 2nd active fire in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/GODdSjSDkS — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 17, 2022 The extent of any damage is unclear.  The refinery, which has been in the Locust Point Industrial area for 100 years, produces more than 40 different products and manages 23 packaging lines, according to the company.   
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Huber Memorial Church’s H.O.P.E AcademyOver 36 Years of Helping Our People Excel

Each year, the vision of the Rev. Dr. P.M. Smith culminates with the graduation ceremony of The H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Excel) Academy. Located at1808 Edison Highway in Baltimore, the school provides a quality, low-cost education in a Christian environment. The 21st Fifth Grade Commencement Exercises took place June 2, 2022, at the Huber Community Life Center, 5700 Loch Raven Blvd. in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

