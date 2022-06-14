Local Snowball Stands Are Upping Their Game This Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the east coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists. AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Set to kick off Saturday, June 18, the celebration will bring big-name performers like Ne-Yo and Young Bleu to Druid Hill Park. The opening act will be by Pariz, a DMV-area native, at 3 p.m. On Thursday, the artist gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a performance scheduled for Saturday. “It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” explained Pariz. For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer. The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville. “I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.” The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. The event is expected to draw thousands of people for entertainment, food and vendors. WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO