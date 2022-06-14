15K bees relocated after swarming Olathe neighborhood

OLATHE, Kan. — Things were buzzing in Olathe Tuesday afternoon.

Someone reported a bee swarm on a curb near 119th Street and Nelson Road.

Police and Animal Control officers responded to the call and notified a metro beekeeper.

While waiting for the beekeeper to arrive, the police department shared video of the swarm .

The beekeeper arrived and located the queen bee. Once the queen was moved, the rest of the swarm followed her into the beehive to be relocated to a safe area.

The beekeeper estimated about 15,000 bees were in the swarm.

