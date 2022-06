At a private gathering in April, Tampa Bay’s top chefs gathered at Mise en Place to catch up with each other, break bread and get harassed by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, which had just two simple questions: Who are the unsung or young up-and-coming local chefs or cooks who don’t get enough attention? What advice would you give to a young chef who wants to make it in the scene? Here are some of the highlights. See even more responses by finding this post at cltampa.com/food.

