Two carloads of kids and a pregnant woman found themselves in the middle of a road rage incident in Hallandale Beach, resulting in the arrest of an armed mother, police said. Annel Azucena Frias, 36, was driving a Cadillac Escalade and exiting Interstate 95 onto Hallandale Beach Boulevard Thursday morning when she almost collided with another car, according to the arrest report.

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO