Los Angeles, CA

East West Players Premieres Bold, New Musical “Interstate”

By Alisa Hayashida
South Pasadena News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd to your list of things to see and do during Pride Month, the bold and celebratory new musical “Interstate” at East West Players. In this Asian-American, pop-rock and poetry slam, buddy road trip, we are introduced to Dash and Adrian who form the performance duo “Queer Malady”. Dash is a...

southpasadenan.com

South Pasadena News

A Town South of Pasadena | Album Launch Party

On Saturday June 11, 2022 “A Town South of Pasadena” held an album release concert at Jeweled Universe in South Pasadena. It was a celebration of music, musicians and their artistry and the community who loves, needs and appreciates them. The album is the brainchild of husband and wife musicians Pat Quinn and Ed Tree who are part of a community of musicians with far reaching and myriad experience that come together throughout the San Gabriel Valley to play live music. Here in South Pasadena, we have Brad Colerick’s “Wine and Song” Wednesdays, long a tradition which morphed into a weekly podcast during the pandemic and has recently begun to come back to live performances. Arcadia has an evening called Songwriter’s Serenade and Joe Normal hosts open mic nights in Sierra Madre.
PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Concerts in the Park | 2022 Concerts Return June 26

The South Pasadena Community Services Department will host four dates of Concerts in the Park this summer. Admission is free and patrons are encouraged to to bring their picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs with family and friends to enjoy a night of music in the park. Concerts in the Park...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

4th of July | Pancake Breakfast & Fireworks Tickets on Sale

A popular event is back as many in the community will look to kick-start their Fourth of July celebration into high gear with the return of the South Pasadena Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. Put on hold since 2019, like the parade, the long tradition of members of the service organization flipping...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

SPPD Weekly Crime Summary | June 7-13, 2022

(Hundred block given in place of exact address) The Weekly Crime Summary is a list of reported auto thefts, burglaries, robberies and other activities occurring in the City of South Pasadena. An alert and well-informed citizen makes you less of a target to a criminal. Remember: call the South Pasadena Police Department to report any suspicious activity.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Watering Restrictions Effective Immediately

On June 15, 2022, the South Pasadena City Council declared a Stage 2 Serious Water Supply Shortage given the extreme drought conditions in California. Effective immediately, outdoor watering is restricted to two (2) days per week, and water leaks must be fixed within 48 hours. The new watering schedule is as follows:
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Finance Ad Hoc Committee Recorded | A Serious Look Behind the Curtain

“Anyone who reads this needs to know how bad it got,” South Pasadena City Council Member Jon Primuth said March 9. Primuth, who is serving his first term on the council and slated to take over as mayor next December, was talking about the report he and other members of the City’s Finance Ad Hoc Committee (FAHC) were getting ready to release about what led to the City’s summer 2020 financial management crisis and whether they should recommend a “forensic audit” to dig deeper into the dozen-plus adverse findings, or “red flags,” they identified.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

