East West Players Premieres Bold, New Musical “Interstate”

On Saturday June 11, 2022 “A Town South of Pasadena” held an album release concert at Jeweled Universe in South Pasadena. It was a celebration of music, musicians and their artistry and the community who loves, needs and appreciates them. The album is the brainchild of husband and wife musicians Pat Quinn and Ed Tree who are part of a community of musicians with far reaching and myriad experience that come together throughout the San Gabriel Valley to play live music. Here in South Pasadena, we have Brad Colerick’s “Wine and Song” Wednesdays, long a tradition which morphed into a weekly podcast during the pandemic and has recently begun to come back to live performances. Arcadia has an evening called Songwriter’s Serenade and Joe Normal hosts open mic nights in Sierra Madre.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO