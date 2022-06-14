ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago firefighter critically wounded in 2021 mass shooting dies

By STMW NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter who was wounded in a mass shooting in West Pullman after a birthday party last year has died. Timothy Eiland, 33, a father of five, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Fire officials...

Chicago man charged in Maywood murder

MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting another man in May in west suburban Maywood. Charles Lard, 39, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Lionel Armstrong several times on May 30 in the 2000 block of South 13th Avenue, police said. Armstrong was taken to Loyola University...
Woman stabbed while leaving apartment building in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was stabbed in the South Loop Thursday night.Police said the 24-year-old woman was leaving an apartment building, in the 1000 block of South State Street around 10:15 p.m., when a woman swinging a sharp object approached her. The offender stabbed the victim in the left eyebrow. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
Man fatally shot on Stony Island Park porch

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side. He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said. The 30-year-old was taken to the...
Man found shot dead on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death Friday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. The victim, who was in his 20s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face around 8:21 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. He was pronounced...
Man shot in West Garfield Park

Chicago - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue around 7:46 a.m. when someone started shooting, police said. He was taken toe Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police...
Man, 21, shot after refusing to hand over belongings in Hermosa

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery early Friday in the Hermosa neighborhood. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalks around 2:11 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue when two people approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint, police said. The...
Chicago man charged in deadly double shooting in Fuller Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a February shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Arvell Singletary, 23, is accused of opening fire on two people who were sitting inside a parked car on Feb. 11 in the 4800 block of South Wells Street, police said.
Man charged with double shooting that killed woman, wounded man in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a shooting in Fuller Park back in February.Avrell Singeltary, 23, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed a woman, 23, and wounded a man, 24, while they were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of South Wells Street on Feb. 11, according to police. The Chicago Police Department and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Singeltary on June 14, in the 8600 block of South Francisco Avenue.He was arrested and charged accordingly, police said. Singeltary is due in bond court Thursday. No additional information was immediately available. 
Police: 15-year-old critical following triple shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a triple shooting Thursday evening on the South Side. At around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of South Halsted on the report of a shooting. Police said a 15-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a male whose age was not given, were in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up.
Woman, 69, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing this week from the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Betty Davis, 69, was last seen Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Madison Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Davis is 5...
Little Village beating: Man charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO - A man was charged with attempted murder after severely beating another man last December in the Little Village neighborhood. Jesus Gaucin, 31, was arrested Thursday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue, police said. Gaucin is accused of hitting a 41-year-old man with a metal object, causing...
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood overnight. Police say the assault took place on a train near 63rd Street around 11 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old man was on the train when someone approached with a knife and stabbed him in the left arm.
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train; 1 in custody

CHICAGO - A person is in custody after a man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 21-year-old was on a train around 11:16 p.m. near the 63rd Red Line station when he was approached by someone who pulled out a knife and started stabbing him, police said.
