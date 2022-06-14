Reacting to Deshaun Watson press conference, Tony Buzbee hints that “many” could still file lawsuits

Buffalo Bills team members and fans are sending prayers on social media to Kim Pegula. What happened to the team's co-owner?. Pegula is receiving medical care for “some unexpected health issues,” her family said in a statement on June 14. “We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy," Pegula’s family said.

