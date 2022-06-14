ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from 8 AM Friday morning through 11 PM Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust and sand are likely.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT/MST TO 9 PM PDT/MST SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * WIND...Winds have decreased and should remain less than 20 mph overnight, but will increase again Saturday morning. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts possible across the Southern Great Basin. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 12 percent.Slight improvements to humidity values are possible in eastern Mohave County Saturday...but still in the 10 to 20 percent range. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

