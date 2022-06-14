Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT/MST TO 9 PM PDT/MST SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * WIND...Winds have decreased and should remain less than 20 mph overnight, but will increase again Saturday morning. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts possible across the Southern Great Basin. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 12 percent.Slight improvements to humidity values are possible in eastern Mohave County Saturday...but still in the 10 to 20 percent range. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Comments / 0