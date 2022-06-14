Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from 8 AM Friday morning through 11 PM Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust and sand are likely.

