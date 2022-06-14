Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Chilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jefferson County in central Alabama * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Birmingham, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Hueytown, Irondale, Fairfield, Pleasant Grove, Midfield, Adamsville, Brighton, Lipscomb, Sylvan Springs, Mulga, Birmingham Fairgounds, B.j.c.c., Edgewater and Kingston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
