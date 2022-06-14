ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford to begin mosquito spraying this week

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cW3bH_0gAha0Dv00

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — As we head into peak mosquito season, health and environmental officials in New Bedford are taking steps to prevent the spread of illnesses like EEE and West Nile virus.

The city announced Tuesday that the New Bedford Health Department is starting up its annual monitoring program to track the potential threat of mosquito-borne diseases. The agency will be working with the Bristol County Mosquito Control Project and Mass. Department of Public Health.

Crews will be placing traps to collect mosquitoes and monitoring their activity through September.

The Bristol County Mosquito Control Project also plans to start performing targeted ground spraying on Thursday, June 16, with a focus on parks and other locations that host large events. Those include:

  • Buttonwood Park
  • Brooklawn Park
  • Fort Taber
  • Hazelwood Park
  • Riverside Park
  • Clasky Common Park
  • Ashley Park
  • Wing’s Court and Custom House Square areas
  • Downtown New Bedford

Spraying will be conducted every Thursday between 2 a.m. and sunrise. If it’s raining, it will take place the following day, according to the city.

The city also offered some tips to avoid mosquito bites:

  • Be aware of peak mosquito hours (dusk to dawn)
  • Clothing can help reduce bites (wear long sleeves and long pants to cover skin)
  • Apply repellent when outdoors
  • Mosquito-proof your home (drain standing water and install/repair screens)
FACT SHEET: Mosquito-borne illnesses Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
ABC6.com

Providence boy, 15, pulled from water at Lincoln Woods dies

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 15-year-old Providence boy who was pulled from the water at Lincoln Woods over the weekend has died. The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, said a GoFundMe page set up by...
LINCOLN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitoes#Sunrise
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bristol; Kent; Newport; Providence; Washington The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut South central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Washington County in Rhode Island Newport County in Rhode Island Kent County in Rhode Island Southwestern Providence County in Rhode Island Southeastern Bristol County in Rhode Island * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coventry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Tiverton, Westport, East Greenwich and Warren. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Interstate 95 in Providence reopens after being shut down by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police reopened Interstate 95 in Providence after it was briefly closed on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the closure near Eddy Street section of the roadway was because of a medical emergency. That part of the highway was reopened just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
capeandislands.org

Deaths from opiate-related overdoses rising on Cape Cod and across the state

The number of opioid-related deaths on Cape Cod has risen to its highest mark in the past 5 years. New data released by the state’s public health department finds that nearly 80 Barnstable County residents died from an overdose in 2021. The Cape’s death rate coincides with an increase...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bristol The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut South central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Washington County in Rhode Island Newport County in Rhode Island Kent County in Rhode Island Southwestern Providence County in Rhode Island Southeastern Bristol County in Rhode Island * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coventry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Tiverton, Westport, East Greenwich and Warren. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick police identify man pulled from water

A body pulled from the water of Fairwinds Marina in Warwick on Thursday morning has been identified. According to Warwick police, the male body has been identified as Stephen Grant, 59, of Warwick. Fairwinds Marina's General Manager Scott Curtin said he discovered the body while opening the fuel dock around...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy