The Fontana Police Department kept busy with multiple investigations that led to arrests this past week, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on June 16. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) continued to issue search warrants for the sales and trafficking of firearms, and numerous guns were seized along with ammunition and crossbows. Some felons were booked on numerous felony charges as a result of these seizures, the Facebook post said.

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO