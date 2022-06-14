30-year veteran of Detroit Police Department gets prison for taking bribes
DETROIT - A former officer with the Detroit Police Department will spend time in prison for taking $3,200 in cash bribes. Alonzo Jones, 55, of Detroit, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and two years of supervised release based on his plea of guilty to accepting bribes, United States Attorney...
More than two years after a well-known hairdresser from Bloomfield Township was beaten to death, a Detroit man has been found guilty of killing him. At the conclusion of a trial in Wayne County Circuit Court, a jury on June 14 returned a guilty verdict for second-degree murder for Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 27, for the death of Bashar Kallabat.
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Metro Detroit men were caught selling meth in northern Michigan earlier this month, police said. According to police, Trevon Howard Warren, 29, of Pontiac, and Devonte Cornea Campbell, 29, of Grosse Pointe, sold an ounce of meth to Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement detectives in Bagley Township on June 6.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Law enforcement busted multiple suspects and confiscated more than a hundred thousand dollars worth of drugs in a raid recently. Michigan State Police, working alongside a Macomb County police team arrested three suspects during an investigation in Detroit. Police uncovered evidence that included MDMA, cocaine, fentanyl,...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A Dearborn Heights man accused of killing his mother last year has finally been sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. In April 2021, Akel had been sentenced to three years probation for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and domestic violence stemming from an incident where he assaulted his mother in November 2020.
The Oakland County prosecutor lambasted the parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect in a series of court filings Thursday, portraying them as selfish people who are trying to blame her and the media for their shortcomings.
"They are concerned only about themselves," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald wrote in a filing, later adding: "they cared more about their horses than keeping the community safe from their son."
WYANDOTTE — Speeding, drunken driving and carrying a firearm while intoxicated resulted in the 12:21 a.m. June 10 arrest of a 49-year-old Detroit man on Fort Street near Walnut Street. A traffic stop was initiated when the man was seen driving 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The man...
A Detroit tax preparer is facing three years in prison after pleading guilty to filing false reports she admitted cost the agency more than $800,000. Daneilla Allen, who co-owned All Star Tax Services and had locations in Michigan and Ohio, cultivated a reputation for good refunds, but did so by filing returns with with "fictitious business income and expenses, and false itemized deductions and education credits," the Free Press reports. The case covers filings from 2014-18.
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a fatal shooting early Thursday in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side. Witnesses told authorities they heard a gunshot near a home in the 4400 block of West Outer Drive around 6:30 a.m. They came outside to find a victim shot, police said in a statement.
Trial is scheduled for a man accused of fatally shooting two in Pontiac last July. Jury selection is set to begin Dec. 12 for the case against Dazon Louis Mathis, 22, charged with two counts of open murder and firearms offenses for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive where Mathis had reportedly been staying.
WYANDOTTE — A sudden lane change led to a license plate check, which revealed the vehicle was uninsured, resulting in a traffic stop the morning of June 7 in the 1200 block of Biddle Avenue. The driver, a 57-year-old Wyandotte man, became upset when he learned his vehicle would...
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who shot and wounded another man at a laundromat on the city's east side. Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. June 6 in the 11700 block of Woodward between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.
The whereabouts of Zion Foster remain a mystery Detroit Police are desperate to solve.
Police Chief James White says Zion's body may have ended up in a landfill in Macomb County. He and his staff have been searching the landfill in hopes of bringing the family some closure.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Police have arrested two suspects who attempted to use an excavator to steal an ATM in Wayne County. According to the Brownstown Township Police Department, the attempted robbery occurred at a Chase Bank at the intersection of King Road and Allen Road on June 11.
WYANDOTTE — An expired license plate led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Wyandotte man June 10, near Sycamore and 10th streets, for cocaine possession and driving with a suspended license. When his vehicle was being searched prior to it being towed, a plastic bag with cocaine was found...
WYANDOTTE — A significant amount of cocaine, more than 12 ounces of marijuana and an array of illegal pills, plus $6,000 in cash, were discovered at 1 a.m. June 10, following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate, after police officers saw the car’s occupants loitering in the parking lot of a closed gas station.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last weekend there were two people murdered, and 32 others shot in Detroit. While police report shootings and homicides are down compared to this time last year, the recent spike has been part of a violent wave. Chief James White flooded the east side with officers...
