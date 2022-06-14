ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

30-year veteran of Detroit Police Department gets prison for taking bribes

By Brandon Champion
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT - A former officer with the Detroit Police Department will spend time in prison for taking $3,200 in cash bribes. Alonzo Jones, 55, of Detroit, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and two years of supervised release based on his plea of guilty to accepting bribes, United States Attorney...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Jury returns verdict for man charged with killing Bloomfield Township hairdresser

More than two years after a well-known hairdresser from Bloomfield Township was beaten to death, a Detroit man has been found guilty of killing him. At the conclusion of a trial in Wayne County Circuit Court, a jury on June 14 returned a guilty verdict for second-degree murder for Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 27, for the death of Bashar Kallabat.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Hamtramck, MI
City
Southgate, MI
City
Livonia, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Arab American News

Dearborn Heights man sentenced to 25 years for murdering his mother

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A Dearborn Heights man accused of killing his mother last year has finally been sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. In April 2021, Akel had been sentenced to three years probation for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and domestic violence stemming from an incident where he assaulted his mother in November 2020.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Prosecutor goes off on Crumbleys: 'They're concerned only about themselves'

The Oakland County prosecutor lambasted the parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect in a series of court filings Thursday, portraying them as selfish people who are trying to blame her and the media for their shortcomings. "They are concerned only about themselves," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald wrote in a filing, later adding: "they cared more about their horses than keeping the community safe from their son."  ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken driver with gun arrested

WYANDOTTE — Speeding, drunken driving and carrying a firearm while intoxicated resulted in the 12:21 a.m. June 10 arrest of a 49-year-old Detroit man on Fort Street near Walnut Street. A traffic stop was initiated when the man was seen driving 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The man...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit tax preparer pleads guilty to costing IRS $800K with false returns

A Detroit tax preparer is facing three years in prison after pleading guilty to filing false reports she admitted cost the agency more than $800,000. Daneilla Allen, who co-owned All Star Tax Services and had locations in Michigan and Ohio, cultivated a reputation for good refunds, but did so by filing returns with with "fictitious business income and expenses, and false itemized deductions and education credits," the Free Press reports. The case covers filings from 2014-18.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Fbi#Dpd
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in fatal shooting on Outer Drive

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a fatal shooting early Thursday in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side. Witnesses told authorities they heard a gunshot near a home in the 4400 block of West Outer Drive around 6:30 a.m. They came outside to find a victim shot, police said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man convicted of murdering stylist Bashar Kallabat at Detroit motel

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was convicted Tuesday with the 2020 murder of stylist Bashar Kallabat. Jimmy Pickett, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury. The charge carries a max sentence of life in prison. He was originally charged with felony murder, a charge that had a penalty of life in prison without parole.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for double murder case

Trial is scheduled for a man accused of fatally shooting two in Pontiac last July. Jury selection is set to begin Dec. 12 for the case against Dazon Louis Mathis, 22, charged with two counts of open murder and firearms offenses for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive where Mathis had reportedly been staying.
downriversundaytimes.com

Uninsured motorist loses temper, is arrested

WYANDOTTE — A sudden lane change led to a license plate check, which revealed the vehicle was uninsured, resulting in a traffic stop the morning of June 7 in the 1200 block of Biddle Avenue. The driver, a 57-year-old Wyandotte man, became upset when he learned his vehicle would...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Convicted In Fatal Beating Of Popular Hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been convicted in the murder of a popular Birmingham hairstylist, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. Pickett was convicted by a jury on June 14. He will be sentenced on July 13 before Judge Thomas Hathaway. On Feb. 14, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett. A few days before that, on Feb. 11, police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit. When officers arrived to the scene they found Kallabat and it was determined that he died from blunt force head trauma. The Detroit Police Department led an investigation which led to the arrest of Pickett. According to police, Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat’s hotel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News

Police seek tips on June 6 shooting at Detroit laundromat

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who shot and wounded another man at a laundromat on the city's east side. Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. June 6 in the 11700 block of Woodward between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Expired plate leads to cocaine arrest

WYANDOTTE — An expired license plate led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Wyandotte man June 10, near Sycamore and 10th streets, for cocaine possession and driving with a suspended license. When his vehicle was being searched prior to it being towed, a plastic bag with cocaine was found...
WYANDOTTE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Suspicious activity leads to drug arrest

WYANDOTTE — A significant amount of cocaine, more than 12 ounces of marijuana and an array of illegal pills, plus $6,000 in cash, were discovered at 1 a.m. June 10, following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate, after police officers saw the car’s occupants loitering in the parking lot of a closed gas station.
WYANDOTTE, MI
1077 WRKR

Stolen Excavator Used to break into Metro Detroit ATM

We've all seen those videos of dumb criminals who pick an ATM as their target for some quick cash, right? Inevitably, they all turn out bad. You can drag those things for MILES behind a truck, run over them, bash them with sledge hammers, pick axes... nothing seems to work.
fox2detroit.com

Surge in shootings spark Detroit police neighborhood sweep

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last weekend there were two people murdered, and 32 others shot in Detroit. While police report shootings and homicides are down compared to this time last year, the recent spike has been part of a violent wave. Chief James White flooded the east side with officers...
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy