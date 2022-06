INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally beating gas station patron with golf club in May 2020. Maurice Lillie has been sentenced for the stabbing and murder of Dustin McClennon. His sentencing was announced Wednesday by Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. Lillie was convicted of murder by a jury in May 2020 after a one-day trial.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO