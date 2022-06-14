ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
June 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple are trying to solve the mystery of a message in a bottle they plucked out of Lake Murray.

Katelyn Moody of Aiken said she and her husband, Austin, were boating on Lake Murray during the weekend when she spotted what she initially thought was trash floating in the water.

Moody picked up the Bay Bridge wine bottle and discovered it contained a sandwich bag with a note inside.

The note was covered in positive messages including "family is everything," "do everything you can to help others in need and be happy" and "may life be like a roll of toilet paper, long and useful."

Moody posted photos of the bottle and the paper to the Lake Murray Life group on Facebook in the hopes of identifying the note's author and finding out how long it had been in the water.

Mike Kirk, president of the Lake Murray Association, cautioned copycats against using glass bottles for messages.

"You could have a boat strike that bottle at a high rate of speed, damage the haul on the boat, damage the prop. You could have a water skier hit it and suffer a personal injury," Kirk told WLTX-TV.

