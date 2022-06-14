ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County chef shares dad-approved recipes for Father’s Day

By DIANE PETERSON THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBn2p_0gAhXygr00

Mom is not the only parent deserving of homemade breakfast on a special day.

Dads also enjoy starting off Father’s Day with a pile of pancakes or waffles drizzled with syrup, some hearty potato hash or a simple eggs-travaganza, like a plate of fried eggs cooked in bacon fat. And if it’s made by their own progeny, it tastes even better.

If you happen to be a chef and a dad, like chef/owner Ryan Ramey of Americana in Santa Rosa and Estero Cafe in Valley Ford, you may already have trained your kids to cook simple fare and eat like a foodie.

“My kids are really easy to please,” Ramey said. “They eat clams, avocados and even blue cheese.”

Ramey and his wife, Samantha, are raising two young daughters: 2-year-old Danny, born in April 2020 during the early weeks of the pandemic; and 4-year-old Ivy, who will turn 5 on June 20, the day after Father’s Day.

“She was my Father’s Day present,” said Ryan, 39, who grew up in Rohnert Park and spent his late teens and early 20s living at the beach and surfing. The couple is now busy raising a family, along with a flock of chickens, in the coastal hamlet of Valley Ford.

“Ivy and I take care of our chickens together,” Ryan said. “We go out and gather eggs together, and we hold onto them and eat them as eggs or in pancakes for breakfast.”

A classically trained chef, Ryan attended Santa Rosa Junior College’s culinary arts program while working 40 hours a week at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park, but he left the program three units shy of finishing his certificate. From 2001-2002, he took a second job working nights at the Sheraton Hotel’s restaurant in Petaluma as lead dinner cook.

Samantha grew up on Long Island in a food-centric family and has worked in the front of the house in restaurants most of her life. The couple met while working together in San Diego. After moving to the Sonoma County coast, they started a catering company, Northwest Catering. Then they opened two restaurants and started a family.

“Ryan is one of the biggest-hearted men I’ve ever met. … He exudes love and generosity,” Samantha said of her husband. “ I fell in love with him because of how committed he is to ethics and morals, and he carries all of this into parenthood.”

One reviewer on Yelp praised the restaurateurs for focusing first on creating community, with profit coming in second.

“That’s actually a flaw of mine,” Ryan said. “We don’t cut a single corner.”

In 2014, the couple opened a family-friendly breakfast and lunch spot, Estero Cafe In Valley Ford. In February of 2020, they launched Americana, a classic American-style diner in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, just 10 days before the pandemic’s shutdown orders in March 2020. The restaurant reopened in May 2021.

To divide and conquer their two restaurants, Samantha takes care of the daily oversight at Estero Cafe and works on marketing for both places, while Ryan holds down the fort at Americana while overseeing the kitchen at Estero Cafe, too.

On his days off, Ryan enjoys making pancakes in the morning with his two girls and topping them with homemade syrup. He creates his Vanilla Cider Maple Syrup by reducing apple juice with vanilla, then blending it with real maple syrup.

“We got the idea from the former Fremont Diner in Sonoma,” he said. “Using real vanilla makes it stand out. It tastes tropical.”

On his night off, Ryan looks forward to a family ritual: ordering a take-out pizza from Hippizzazz in Sebastopol, which uses organic flour in its crusts.

“It’s part of my weekly routine with the kids,” Ryan said. “I try to eat healthily all week, and then I have the pizza to look forward to.”

For a decadent Father’s Day breakfast, Ryan shared a recipe for his stick-to-your-ribs

Biscuits & Country Gravy, a Southern staple served at both Americana and Estero Cafe with optional sides.

“Biscuits are the easiest thing in the world,” he said. “The key is to start with frozen butter. For any crust, its easier to start with it frozen.”

For the gravy, Ryan browns some breakfast sausage from Sonoma County Meat Co. with onions, garlic and thyme. He finishes it with some chicken stock, a roux made with butter and flour, milk, heavy cream, salt and pepper.

“I like to serve it with a side of eggs over-medium, link sausage and wilted greens,” he said. “Dads would be stoked to have that for breakfast.”

Americana (americanasr.com) is open for breakfast and lunch 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. The Estero Cafe (esterocafe.com) serves breakfast and lunch 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

This recipe can easily be doubled. Serve it with homemade Vanilla Cider Maple Syrup (recipe follows) and seasonal fruit of your choice.

Classic Pancakes

Makes 3 to 4 servings

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, preferably from Guisto’s

3 ½ teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon organic sugar

1 ¼ cups milk, preferably Organic Clover or Straus

3 tablespoons melted butter

Vanilla bean (or real vanilla extract), to taste

1 egg, preferably pasture-raised and organic

Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Separately, mix the wet ingredients together. Then mix the wet ingredients into the dry, but don’t overmix. Some clumps are OK.

Butter a large cast-iron griddle or pan, wipe it, then fry the pancakes. When bubbles begin to form, the pancakes are ready to flip. Cook until done.

Top with butter, Vanilla Cider Maple Syrup, seasonal fruit and fresh whipped cream.

Ryan likes to use an unfiltered, organic apple cider, such as the North Coast Organic Apple Juice, to make this homemade syrup.

Vanilla Cider Maple Syrup

Makes about 2 cups

2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1 cup apple juice

½ tablespoon real vanilla extract

1 cup maple syrup

Mix all ingredients together in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 40 minutes.

Serve warm over pancakes. Leftover syrup can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.

This gravy can be made up to 2 days in advance, cooled and refrigerated, then reheated to serve. Ryan uses bulk breakfast sausage from Sonoma County Meat Co. in Santa Rosa.

Country Gravy

Makes about 3 quarts

1 tablespoon butter

½ yellow onion, diced

4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¼ bunch of thyme, minced

¼ bunch of sage, minced

1 pound bulk breakfast sausage (or chopped links removed from casing)

1 quart bone broth

½ cup roux (¼ cup melted butter and ¼ cup flour)

1 quart whole milk

¼ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

Heat the butter in a medium pot and saute the onion, garlic, thyme, sage and sausage until the onions are browned and the sausage is fully cooked.

Add the broth and bring to a boil, then simmer on medium heat.

In a separate pan (this is important), brown the roux over medium heat. Then add it to the sausage mixture, stirring until it’s well-dissolved and the mixture thickens.

Lower the heat to medium and add the milk. Bring the mixture to a low simmer, stirring occasionally.

Remove from the heat and add the heavy cream, minced sage, salt and pepper. Stir and taste.

This recipe requires a food processor. Make sure to freeze the cubed butter the day before. If you don’t have a food processor, freeze the butter whole, then grate it to create a crumb texture and blend it together by hand. It’s important to keep the butter as cold as possible while working with it.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Makes 8 biscuits

8 ounces butter, diced into ½-inch cubes

1 pound all-purpose flour (about 4 cups), preferably organic from Giusto’s

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 tablespoon organic raw sugar

2 teaspoons sea salt

8 ounces buttermilk, preferably Clover

2 ounces butter, melted and set aside

The day before, dice the 8 ounces of butter and store in the freezer.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, sift together the dry ingredients.

Add the frozen cubed butter and toss to disperse evenly. Put the butter and flour mixture in a food processor and pulse about 8 times. The mixture should be “crumbed” and look a little like cottage cheese.

Pour the crumbed mixture back into the bowl and make a well in the center. Pour in the buttermilk and fold until it’s well-combined, but don’t overmix.

Flour a clean work surface and pour the dough onto the table. You can use a little flour if the mixture is too wet, but don’t overwork the dough.

Form a rectangle about 1 inch tall and cut into 8 equal rectangles, like small bricks.

Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and brush with the melted butter.

Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPkMH_0gAhXygr00

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

Comments / 0

Related
7x7.com

Tomales Bay's beloved Nick's Cove gets a fresh renovation in time for summer

This summer, Nick’s Cove & Cottages is the perfect jumping off point for getting outside to explore and enjoy all that West Marin has to offer. This nostalgic and welcoming inn, oyster bar, and restaurant opened its doors on the banks of Tomales Bay in the 1930s, and has been a cherished Northern California destination ever since.
TOMALES, CA
7x7.com

Getaway to the Gateway of the Russian River: Farmhouse Inn

River Road, just north of Santa Rosa, is like a main artery for Sonoma County that leads to countless adventures and exploits in a lazy Wine-Country-meets-riverside-fun kind of way. You may have driven down it a million times and never noticed the sign to Farmhouse Inn on your left. But it's a shame to miss this gem, a historic property long-known for upscale comforts that has recently undergone some upgrades. So maybe next time you're on River Road, pull in to the Farmhouse Inn. Here's how to make the most of the weekend.
SANTA ROSA, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Sebastopol celebrate its 120th anniversary Saturday with town party

Sebastopol is throwing itself a birthday party — and everyone is invited. To celebrate Sebastopol’s 120th anniversary, the town is hosting a free party from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 18 at Ives Park. The event will feature local entertainment and food from Sebastopol, which was incorporated...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
sonomamag.com

Where’s the New In-N-Out? We Know.

A new In-N-Out is coming to Sonoma County in 2023, according to representatives of the popular burger chain known for its Double-Double burgers and not-so-secret “secret” menu. There are currently In-N-Out restaurants in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. “Coming Soon” signs were posted at 2532 Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sebastopol, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Valley Ford, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
ABC10

Stop and smell the perfume at Russian River Rose Co.

HEALDSBURG, Calif. — In the heart of Sonoma County’s wine country, there’s a floral fragrance wafting through the air in Healdsburg. Springtime is harvest time at Russian River Rose Company, and owners Michael and Jan Tolmasoff are hard at work picking bright pink flowers. The roses here...
HEALDSBURG, CA
sonomamag.com

5 Destination Restaurants to Visit in Petaluma

Hungry for something different? Check out Petaluma’s new restaurants (welcome, Table Culture and Stellina), a wildly inventive destination (you go, Street Social), a cultural gem (Korean in P-Town!) and a wonderful spot coming soon (hello, Costeaux). Stellina Pronto. If you’ve never had a cornetto, here’s your chance to fall...
PETALUMA, CA
sonomamag.com

New Fusion Tapas and Champagne Bar Opens in Santa Rosa

Kancha is the little tapas and bubble room I’ve always dreamed downtown Santa Rosa would support. For starters, Chef Angel Cayllahua is an experienced chef and sommelier with a simple but ridiculously good menu of cold and warm tapas-style plates that draw from his Peruvian upbringing and Japanese restaurant training. His sake collection is stunning, the bubbly flights are fantastic and the cozy interior space that previously housed the Jade Room and Fourth Street Social Club has been toned down to match the clean, bright dishes coming out of the thimble-size kitchen.
SANTA ROSA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

The Spot’s the Place To Be

It’s the end of another perfect Lake County day. The sun sheds an orange glow across the water of Clear Lake. Off in the distance, the rise of Mt. Konocti reaches high above the waters. Waves splash on the beach as a boat passes, pulling a wakeboarder. A palm tree stands between the water and the patio, binging a tropical feel. It could be one of many places in the world: Tuscany, Greece, Chile, Spain. But you’re not at any of those places. You’re enjoying The Spot in Clearlake.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Long Island#Breakfast#Foodie#Food Drink#Americana
sonomamag.com

Healdsburg Restaurant Clocked By Michelin Guide

The wait for the annual fall Michelin awards can be grueling for restaurateurs, so the restaurant guidebook dangles a few carrots in the months before, including “discoveries” under consideration for a star or Bib Gourmand. Healdsburg’s Matheson restaurant was one of 17 recently-opened restaurants in California tapped for...
HEALDSBURG, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma Pizza Co. Brings Casual, Modern Dining to Forestville

Five days after opening, Sonoma Pizza Co. already was one of the most popular spots in west Sonoma County, and for good reason. The open, airy restaurant in downtown Forestville brings much-needed casual, family-friendly dining to the sleepy town and its surroundings, and the pizza is excellent. It’s been a work in progress for more than a year, but it opened in early June with wood-fired and traditionally baked pizzas dressed with traditional and not-so-traditional toppings.
FORESTVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma, Marin, and Mendocino County Encouraging Visitors to Keep Beaches and Waterways Clean

Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties are teaming up with a non-profit to encourage visitors of the coast and waterways not to leave waste. Later this month, Leave No Trace and the three counties will begin a bilingual campaign that will educate and influence visitors regarding visitation impacts during the summer season. Through its Seven Principles, Leave No Trace provides a framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors. Over 55,000 pounds of trash were picked up from the sensitive coastal environment across the three counties last year alone. Over 10 million people annually visit the California coastline and adjacent communities across Marin, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties.
SONOMA, CA
insideradio.com

Deal Digest: Santa Rosa Cluster Sells For $6 Million.

California -- Amaturo Sonoma Media Group has filed a $6 million deal to buy AC KZST, Santa Rosa. CA (100.1) and classic hits “The Wolf” KWVF, Guerneville, GA (102.7) from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. The deal also includes the Santa Rosa, CA-licensed translator K256DA at 99.1 FM. And the Petaluma, CA-licensed translator K273CU at 102.5 FM. Amaturo Sonoma Media Group will operate the stations under a local marketing agreement until closing. It already owns CHR “Hot 101.7” KHTH, country “Froggy 92.9” KFGY, classic rock “97.7 The River” KVRV, classic hits “107.9 K-Hits” and news-talk KSRO (1340) in the Santa Rosa market. Once the sale closes, Redwood Empire Stereocasters will continue to own and operate CHR “106.3 The Beat” KJZY and country “The Bull 93.7” KBBL in the area.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
East Bay Express

Return of the Tea Pad: Tea pads are on the way back. Wait, what?

Recent great experiences flyin’ where I’m buyin’—from the hospitality buzz of Barbary Coast Lounge in San Francisco to the ethereal calm of Riverside Wellness in Guerneville—have clarified for me now more than ever that the consumption lounge is the future of chill. But is it also the past? After all, “tea pads” once ruled these lands.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

‘Destroying Lake Pillsbury Is An Expensive Gamble With Our Water Supply’—An Urgent Message from the Lake County Board of Supervisors

The following is a statement penned by Lake County Board of Supervisor Chairman Eddie Crandell:. The current narrative that dam removal in Lake County is the only viable solution is being pushed forward without proper scrutiny. No real weight is being given to the true potential financial costs and the very real threat to our regional water security. This narrative effectively ignores that the Eel River water diverted from Lake Pillsbury ultimately flows into the Russian River, where it is then routed into pipelines supplying it throughout Sonoma County and Marin County, into the taps of cities like Sonoma, Petaluma, and Novato.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Meet 9 notable business leaders of North Bay’s pride community

Nine leaders of the LGBTQ+ community in the North Bay have been recognized by the North Bay Business Journal for this year’s Pride Business Leadership Awards. The winners were recognized at a Business Journal event June 15 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. Presenting partners are Comcast and Redwood Credit Union, and silver partner is Kaiser Permanente.
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinmommies.com

Marin's Spectacular Muir Woods is Not Just for Tourists

While Muir Woods National Monument is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's most visited tourist attractions, it also holds a lot of appeal for locals. Popular with Marin residents and visitors alike for over 100 years, this spectacular stand of old growth coast redwoods offers some amazing views and a chance to see the wonders of nature up close.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Recruiter at Santa Rosa’s Redwood Credit Union wins Pride Business Leadership Awards

M.J. Salter, talent acquisition manager in the Santa Rosa offices of Redwood Credit Union, is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Pride Business Leadership Awards. I was born in the South, where being part of the LGBTQ+ community wasn’t easy. I imagine, though, that those life experiences helped me appreciate the differences in people. I got my start in staffing by walking into a mom and pop staffing company and saying, “I can do this! Give me $50 bucks a week for gas and let me go find you clients.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Kathy McCormick featured at Fort Bragg Quilt Show

After a 2-year hiatus, the Fort Bragg Quilt Show returns to Dana Gray Elementary School on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. Kathy McCormick of Comptche will be the Featured Artist. An award-winning quilter, Kathy’s work ranges from the traditional pieced patchwork to sashiko stitching, boro patchwork techniques, and antique kimono fabrics in new and modern compositions. Kathy’s work has been juried into and won cash awards at such prestigious quilt competitions as the Pacific International Quilt Festival, the Houston International Quilt Festival, and Road to California.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Willits News

BBQ-on-Wheels Dinner in Ukiah to support Meals-on-Wheels Program

Plowshares in Ukiah is preparing for next weekend’s BBQ-on-Wheels Dinner, a drive-through fundraiser to support the Senior Meals-on-Wheels Program. The event is set for Saturday, June 25, 4 to 7 p.m. at 1346 S. State St., and will be catered by Big Earl’s BBQ and The Ukiah Redwood Empire Lions Club.
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 arrested as part of investigation into North Bay meth ring

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sonoma County authorities arrested four people for alleged methamphetamine distribution in Santa Rosa, police said Friday. The arrests marked the end of a 16-month-long investigation of what police said was a major drug trafficking organization. Law enforcement officers seized more than 140 pounds of meth over...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
336
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy