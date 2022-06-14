Farmington Hills opens cooling center; police offer tips during excessive heat

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is charged after authorities say he stole multiple vehicles early Thursday morning from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert Anthony Smith, 19, is charged with receiving and concealing $20,000 or more, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and fleeing. Robert Anthony Smith (credit: Michigan State Police) Authorities say at about 3:30 a.m. on June 16, Smith allegedly stole multiple Ford Mustangs from the assembly plant. Police located him northbound on Interstate 75 near Outer Drive Melvindale and attempted a traffic stop. Smith fled at high speed but was arrested on westbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Detroit. He was arraigned on Friday and given a $10,000 personal bond with a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 6. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO