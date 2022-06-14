ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills opens cooling center; police offer tips during excessive heat

By Stephen Frye
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a potentially dangerous heat wave starting, the city of Farmington Hills announced the opening of a cooling center. The Costick Center will be used as a cooling center starting Tuesday. While the temperature will reach a high on Tuesday will be in the low-to-mid 80s on Wednesday it...

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police looking for missing Farmington Hills teen last seen on Thursday

Police in Farmington Hills are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen by her family on Thursday afternoon. The missing person is Amaya Arteaga. Amaya is 14 years old, 5′5″, 180-190 pounds, and has shoulder length brown hair that is shaved close on one side, and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving her residence near Eight Mile and Tuck Road in the City of Farmington Hills by her family at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 16th, 2022.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged For Stealing Multiple Vehicles From Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is charged after authorities say he stole multiple vehicles early Thursday morning from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert Anthony Smith, 19, is charged with receiving and concealing $20,000 or more, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and fleeing. Robert Anthony Smith (credit: Michigan State Police) Authorities say at about 3:30 a.m. on June 16, Smith allegedly stole multiple Ford Mustangs from the assembly plant. Police located him northbound on Interstate 75 near Outer Drive Melvindale and attempted a traffic stop. Smith fled at high speed but was arrested on westbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Detroit. He was arraigned on Friday and given a $10,000 personal bond with a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 6. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron crime in May: Man shoots self; death in the river; baby dies in unsafe conditions; man makes silencers; counterfeit money found on parole violator; more. – By Jim Bloch

In May, Port Huron police investigated 16 crimes that City Manager James Freed characterized as “unusual or serious.” Here are 10 of them. After a two-month investigation, the Major Crimes Unit arrested a 33-year-old male Port Huron resident for firing three bullets into a house on Ninth Street in March. No one was injured. The man was charged with four weapons charges — discharging a weapon at a building, firing from a vehicle, possessing a firearm, and possessing ammunition by a felon — and habitual offender fourth offense. The suspect is locked up in the county jail.
PORT HURON, MI
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Golden years: Oakland County cities join age-friendly network

Four of eight Michigan cities that have joined a network to help older residents live well are in Oakland County. Auburn Hills, Novi, Royal Oak and Southfield have joined the Age-Friendly network through the American Association of Retired Persons, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Car hits houses after crash in Southfield

After a two-car crash near Southfield Road and Alta Vista, one of the cars reportedly veered off the road and struck a pair of houses. The Southfield Police Department reported the crash took place around 8:10 a.m. Friday, June 17. Only one of the two homes was occupied during the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

SMART cuts Pontiac’s Phoenix Center service

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a decision late Thursday by SMART officials. The Oakland Press learned of the change at 8:47 a.m. Friday. The SMART transportation buses service to the Phoenix Center ends starting Monday, June 27. The original end date had been June 20, until a change by SMART officials late Thursday.
PONTIAC, MI

