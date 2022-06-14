ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Dorothy Lane Market Springboro location closes after losing power

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
What to know about Dorothy Lane Market

SPRINGBORO — Thousands remain without power after Monday night’s storms, including one local business that was forced to temporarily close after losing power.

Dorothy Lane Market’s Springboro location is currently closed after losing power.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our Springboro location is currently out of power today from last night’s storms. We hope to be up and running again as soon as possible,” Dorothy Lane Market said in a social media post.

“Please visit our DLM Washington Square or DLM Oakwood locations in the meantime,” the post said.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dorothy Lane Market for details on how long the Springboro location has been without power and when they expect to reopen.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

