“Paws”itively fun event to be held downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy is hosting a “Dog Days of Summer” fundraiser.

People can register their dog for $25. The dogs will be displayed on Team of Mercy’s website and people will vote with their dollars for their favorite dog.

The 24 dogs, who raise the most money, will take part in a dog show on Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute on Friday, August 5, 2022. It will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will also offer the public a free “foam party,” K-9 demonstrations and live music.

“This is really geared towards bringing the whole family out. Why did we wanna do that? Because mental health does not discriminate, right? We had to add a new fundraiser to our roster because nationwide we are at a mental health crisis,” Christina Crist with Team of Mercy said.

You can learn more by visiting Team of Mercy's website.

The money raised will help “Team of Mercy” assist those who’ve lost a loved one to suicide.

