BUSTED: Ecstasy, Cocaine, Adderall, Cash Seized, 2 Charged In Morris County: Police

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Mount Olive Police Photo Credit: Budd Lake First Aid and Rescue Squad-Station 27 via Facebook

Two Morris County residents were slapped with several charges following a drug bust involving the seizure of ecstasy, cocaine, Adderall, and other substances, authorities announced.

Officers responding to a dispute at a home in Budd Lake met with John P. Rowe, 30, and Stephanie L. Olver, 29, before the owner of the property gave consent to a search around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, June 10, Mount Olive Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 14.

The search turned up suspected Alprazolam tablets, leading to the application of a search warrant for a silver four-door vehicle, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up suspected ecstasy pills, alprazolam pills, oxycodone pills, Adderall pills, and $610 cash, as well as a digital scale, suspected cocaine and ecstasy pills, suspected trazadone hydrochloride, and suspected oxycodone, police said.

Rowe and Olver, both of Budd Lake, were arrested and taken to police headquarters. Both were charged with several drug possession offenses.

Rowe was also charged with possession with intent to distribute and hindering own apprehension.

Olver was released pending a court appearance, while Rowe was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a hearing.

